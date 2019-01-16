The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved Director of Business Bryce Bronson’s recommendation to sell lot 8 of the old Junior High School property at whatever price the market will bear, after receiving no bids for the property.
According to Idaho Code 33-601, no real property of the school district can be sold for less that its appraised value. However if no satisfactory bid is made and received, the board may proceed under its own direction to see and convey the property for the highest price the market will bear.
Lot 8 was appraised for the amount of $185,000 by Curtis Boam & Associates late last year. Sell of the property will partially offset the purchase of the property for the new elementary school on 3950 E. and 200 N.
Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said with the board’s approval they will continue advertising the property.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation.
In other action, the board approved the piggyback purchase of three conforming 77-passenger school busses and one conforming 54-passenger special needs bus with a wheelchair lift for a total cost of $373,369.
A piggyback purchase allows the district to purchase the buses without having to go out for bid again, if the purchase occurs within a year of the preceding purchase.
Director of Transportation Clyde Southwick said the board approved an identical purchase in March 2018.
According to Southwick, a piggyback purchase is allowed if the board approval occurs within 12 months of the preceding approval and the vendor must honor the price quoted from the preceding bid. An email from vendor Brad Carpenter of WMBS stating they would honor the preceding quote was presented to the board.
Prior to receiving approval in March 2018, Southwick was granted approval to go out for bids in December 2017. He said they typically bid for four busses to maintain their appreciation schedule that puts the district in a better position when buying busses.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the four buses.