The snowfall in Jefferson County has kept Public Works employees busy this winter through regular week days and on weekends this year, according to Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell.
At a March 6 meeting with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, Cromwell requested raising the comp-time bank, the time off acquired by county employees in lieu of overtime, for Road and Bridge employees.
“We have about four individuals who are exceeding 140 hours,” Cromwell said at the meeting. “Over the last two weeks, one of them has logged 70 hours of comp time with snow events and wind events, trying to keep the roads open.”
County policy, Cromwell said in a phone interview following the meeting, has a cap of 80 hours. However, due to this year’s weather events and the consistent need to manage roadways and intersections amid dangerous weather conditions, Cromwell has been unable to allow his employees to take their comp time.
The board agreed to allow Road and Bridge employees 250 comp-time hours, to be used before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, as it has been an exceptional snow year.
“Every chance I get, I send a crew out west from this side of the county to try to give the other guys a break,” Cromwell said at the meeting. “But we haven’t gotten much of a break anywhere.”
Out in the City of Roberts, according to their Feb. 21 City Council meeting draft minutes, maintenance has been plowing the snow constantly, helping community members clear sidewalks and driveways. The minutes state this year’s snow removal is reflecting in the city budget with fuel and labor costs.
On Feb. 28, Road and Bridge requested for the Emergency Management Department to issue a warning of high-wind and snow drifting conditions. The warning advised those who were not at home to head home as deteriorating road conditions would possibly prevent them from returning home out in the greater Roberts area.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, this warning was not a Shelter in Place Order, though the City of Roberts Official Facebook page called it such.
The amount of snow isn’t the problem, Cromwell said later over the phone. In fact, the amount of snow levels this year are about average. South East Idaho hasn’t received the “One Big Storm” Cromwell stated the area is accustomed to and has instead gotten several smaller snow events.
Instead, the struggle Road and Bridge has experienced is more accurately attributed to a lack in personnel and the timing of this year’s snow storms.
According to Cromwell the department has been down two positions this winter, due to both retirement and general turnover, they have not had the full gamut of personnel typically used to manage the roads during snow events.
He also mentioned timing this year has had an effect on the amount of time crews spend on the job. As most of the storms this year have happened on the weekend, crews have had to spend weekend time, as well as their regular weekdays cleaning snow off the roads.
“Things get cleaned up during the work week, just for a storm to hit on Friday night and Saturday,” he said.
Despite what Cromwell referred to as “Unfortunate timing of snow events,” the snow levels have been average. Snow levels in Roberts and further west, however, have proven to be a source of trouble for his department.
Since November, temperatures have consistently stayed near or below freezing and haven’t experienced the regular late-January thaw, meaning all of the snow on the ground is an accumulation of all the snow received since November. When a wind event occurs, Cromwell stated, all of that accumulated snow then is blown around to create road-covering snow drifts.
The level of snow removal this year has also affected certain areas of the Road and Bridge budget for the year.
Cromwell stated the department has stayed within the budget pretty well this year, with the exception of two areas. He stated the Road and Bridge is further into the maintenance and repair budget than he would like for them to be at this point in the year, along with the fuel budget.
“But when you go out and plow you end up burning through the fuel,” Cromwell said.
The same goes for maintenance and repair, he said. As equipment is used, it will accumulate regular wear and tear; this can be exacerbated through continued heavy use such as snow removal.
A lot of the equipment Road and Bridge uses is old, something Cromwell has been working on improving through the acquisition of newer and better equipment, he stated. However, with older equipment, such as the dump trucks the county uses have years worth of wear and strain already. Some are to the point where the fronts are breaking off — a condition directly contributed to snow removal.
This year, according to Road and Bridge Supervisor Mike Carter, the county has used 25 percent more cinder (the crushed rigid rock used to prevent slippage on intersections) than they have in previous years. This, however, may not cost the county too much more.
According to Cromwell, Jefferson County is in a unique position as they don’t purchase this cinder, but instead owns a cinder pit, where the rock is supplied for Road and Bridge use. Cromwell believes they may have to expend some money to purchase more salt to mix in with the rock, but believes that will be the only additional expense as snow events continue this season.
A couple contributing factors to the county’s 25% increase in cinder use, Cromwell believes, could be the couple of freezing rain events Jefferson County saw this year.
Typically, he explained, cinder is focused in intersections and higher traffic areas to help avoid accidents. However, freezing rain creates a layer of ice over almost every surface, during which cinder is then spread out through the county to help increase friction and prevent accidents.
Overall, Cromwell believes his department has managed this year’s snow well, as crews continue to work on widening roads out on the West side. He stated the focus is to open primary routes first, and hopefully get to other roads by the second day following a snow event.
“For the most part, I think we do a pretty good job,” he said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”
Cromwell also advised the public to prepare for potential flooding this spring as snow begins to melt and is potentially combined with rainfall. There has been more snow in the Roberts area than they have seen for the last several years, and asks that residents prepare as much as possible.
