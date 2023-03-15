The snowfall in Jefferson County has kept Public Works employees busy this winter through regular week days and on weekends this year, according to Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell.

At a March 6 meeting with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, Cromwell requested raising the comp-time bank, the time off acquired by county employees in lieu of overtime, for Road and Bridge employees.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.