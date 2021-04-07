The Ririe School Board discussed updates to the gym again at their meeting in March.
According to the draft minutes, Gee stated that they’ve run into another issue with the gym after two instances of water damage on separate occasions. The source of the original water damage wasn’t discovered before a ruptured pipe caused more damage. The records room, gym floor and locker rooms received serious damage.
In the process of tearing out the molding and other damaged materials, maintenance found charred beams which had been covered over and left following a fire.
Ririe tried to pass a bond several months ago with the hopes of building a new facility, but the bond ultimately failed.
“We’re still in situation where we need that space,” Gees said. “I’m looking at bringing that back up to get a space for wrestling.”
Gee continued, saying that they were receiving bids for roof repair, flooring and plumbing. He presented some rough estimates at the board meeting but stated that they had received a bill from Idaho Fire and Flood for the mitigation process of the cleanup over a year ago as well as saying that a mold inspection was done, which did find mold in the building. According to the draft meeting minutes, Gee said the cost to clean that up will be between $4,200 and $6,000.
The rough estimates Gee presented to the board were for the replacement of water heaters ($4,000) and concrete flooring ($14,677). He then told the council the overall cost to get the gym up to operation for practicing only is approximately $50,000. If the property was outright sold for its appraisal price ($187,000) plus what they received from insurance ($89,000), there would be $270,000 to use for a separate option.
“I’m hoping to get direction on which way the board wants to go,” Gee said of their upcoming meeting. “With the reimbursement we got from insurance for the damages, we could do repairs as opposed to a new facility. We could get it back to a functioning facility but not refurbish the entire thing.”
New wood floor in the building would cost about $180,000 which would be a lost investment were the school district to sell the property in the future.
Treasurer Tim Sopalski said they had yet to find the source of the original water damage but Trustee Brigham Cook said that when the water from the city was shut off to the building, the water problems stopped, the draft minutes from the meeting detailed.
In the end, the board concluded their discussion and unanimous approval was given by the board to pay the Idaho Fire and Flood invoice from the mitigation and cleanup from the initial issue and the additional flooding in the records room for $75,042.37.
Gee stated that he hopes to have all bids by their meeting in April in order for the board to move forward with the gym situation, although he did say that he believes repairing the gym as a practice facility is the best in the short term despite other issues that will need to be addressed.
According to the draft minutes, Gee encouraged anyone willing to help with the gym project to contact the district office.