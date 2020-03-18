Does your dog or cat make any loud noises between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.? If so, you could be the recipient of a misdemeanor, which under Idaho Code, could involve up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
Detailed under the new noise ordinance, it will be unlawful for any person or business to make loud of offensive noises using voice, musical instruments, horns, radios, loudspeakers, automobiles, machinery, domesticated animals and any other means that will disturb the peace, quiet and comfort of any reasonable person.
Blake Schaat told commissioners in 2019 that LaBelle Lake was “too loud” and out of control. He wanted the noise ordinance updated quickly.
According to a previous article in The Jefferson Star, Commissioner Scott Hancock told Schaat it would take the commissioners time to address the issue. Now almost nine months later, the commissioners have decided to publish an updated noise ordinance.
When asked if the noise ordinance came about because of Schaat’s complaints against LaBelle Lake, Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the issues began with the Challenger Pallet Factory several years ago.
At a commissioner meeting Dec. 3, 2018, Chairman Farnsworth read a statement from Janet Richardson stating that the area was residential and shouldn’t be zoned for Challenger Pallet Company.
According to their website, Challenger Pallet and Supply is the leading wooden crate manufacturer in the northwest.
Hancock stated that while the $1,000 fine or six months in jail would most likely occur in a “worst case scenario,” it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorney on how the misdemeanors will proceed once it’s been issued.
In regards to the length of the process, Hancock says the county researched other noise ordinances from across the state to decide what would work best for Jefferson.
“You have to look at it and think about what we’re actually trying to control and how to approach it,” Hancock said. “It’s been a slow process to make sure it’s done right.”
According to Hancock, Ada County’s noise ordinance played a big role in shaping the noise ordinance for Jefferson County. Ada County is the largest county in Idaho and includes Boise and Meridian in their boundaries.
“This is a great win not only for Jefferson County residents but also for the commissioners,” Schaat said. “I feel everyone won with this. It’ll settle a lot of disruption. Definitely a good thing for everyone.”