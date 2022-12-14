Two boards were filled by nomination on Dec. 1 after the Rigby City Council approved three nominations for the Urban Renewal Agency and one for the Rigby Library Board of Trustees.

“If you remember, about three years ago the Urban Renewal Agency was completely reorganized,” said Mayor Richard Datwyler. “Usually a term is five years, but we didn’t want them all to run up their terms at the same time.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.