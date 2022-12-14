Two boards were filled by nomination on Dec. 1 after the Rigby City Council approved three nominations for the Urban Renewal Agency and one for the Rigby Library Board of Trustees.
“If you remember, about three years ago the Urban Renewal Agency was completely reorganized,” said Mayor Richard Datwyler. “Usually a term is five years, but we didn’t want them all to run up their terms at the same time.”
Due to this recent change, Datwyler informed the council, two of the agency’s board members, Benson Taylor and Tommy Hillman, finished up their terms earlier this year.
Both Taylor and Hillman have continued to work on the board as no replacements had been named. According to Datwyler, after speaking with both men on the phone this past week, both expressed willingness to continue serving on the agency’s board.
The Urban Renewal Agency also approached Datwyler requesting an increase of board positions from six to seven members. Datwyler explained the reason for the change was due to the agency’s recent difficulty in assembling a quorum during meetings.
He further explained a quorum requires one more than half of all board members be present, and with six members, it had been difficult to organize meetings where at least four could be present.
“If you have seven, four is still over half,” Datwyler said. “Then you’d have one more person to it.”
The council moved to approve increasing the number of Urban Renewal Board members from six to seven. Nominated for the seventh member position was Alec Johnson.
According to Datwyler, he had previously called Johnson to ask if he would accept the position, and he stated he’d be more than willing to serve.
Johnson has an interest in the community of Rigby, Datwyler stated. He currently works with local power, in both solar and wind power. He has served in similar positions on committees in Utah, as well, and is looking forward to serving in Rigby as well.
Members of the Urban Renewal agency are not required to live within city limits, Datwyler explained to a curious council. Johnson does not live in the city, but is within Rigby’s area of impact. Other members who reside in Jefferson County but not in Rigby are Taylor and Adam Hall.
Johnson’s nomination was accepted by the council, effectively filling the Urban Renewal Agency board.
“We’re excited to hopefully re-staff that and make it easier to have meetings and have good success,” Datwyler said.
He notified the council that the Rigby Library Board of Trustees was also seeking a nomination for the board member position which was recently vacated by member Dan Vernon.
One of the requirements for participating on the the Library Board is to live within city limits, and according to Datwyler, Vernon had recently moved out of the city.
“He was an outstanding member,” said current board member Bird Derrick on a phone call with the Jefferson Star following the Dec. 1 meeting.
To replace Vernon, Datwyler stated he had called and spoken to Rigby local John Fackrell. Fackrell Datwyler informed the council, has a degree in library science and was interested in serving on the library board and helping to service the community.
The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission is also seeking a nomination for their board. Datwyler reported he made several calls in the last week hoping to find individuals interested in serving the community in that capacity was unable to find one as of Dec. 1. He stated he did come across one community member who expressed an interest, but requested time to think it over.
