North Upper Snake River FFA selects new officers

The North Upper Snake River FFA selected its new officers May 8 at the closing social for the 2018-19 District FFA officer year that was held at Beaver Dick park.
The new officers are as follows: President—Kayden Driggs (Teton); Vice Presidents—Audrey Godfrey (Rigby) and Daniel Gentry (Salmon); Secretary—Mady Ziegler (Madison); Treasurer—Kasha Lusk (Sugar Salem); Reporter—Madison Weiers (Rigby); and Sentinel—Jazzlyn Winder.
Drigg said he expects the district to accomplish a lot this year.
“My expectations for this district are very high, I know that we will accomplish a lot and have a great year with so many great people,” he said. “This team is a great one and together we will make sure the future is still bright for the generations to come.”
The new officers will travel to Donnelly in June for District Officer Training that will be conducted by the Idaho State FFA Officer Team. The training will include how to work as a team and how to efficiently organize and run events.
The retiring officer team is as follows: President—Shalani Wilcox (Madison); Vice Presidents—Macy Rankin (North Fremont) and Cassie Mays (West Jefferson); Secretary—Justine Jacobsen (South Fremont); Treasurer—Tucker Lindsey (Rigby); and Reporter—Oakley Cheney (Madison).
“The importance of a district officer is to set an example and encourage members, especially younger members as they are very impressionable and for a district officer to get to know them personally and help them develop leadership skills is huge,” Wilcox said. “The district FFA officers of today may be the agricultural leaders of tomorrow.”