North Upper Snake River FFA selects new officers

The North Upper Snake River FFA officers for the 2019-20 District FFA Officer Year that were selected May 8 at Beaver Dick Park. Pictured are: (left) Audrey Godfrey (Vice President), Daniel Gentry (Vice President), Kaden Driggs (President), Mady Ziegler (Secretary), Jazzlyn Winder (Sentinel), Madi Weiers (Reporter), Kasha Lusk (Treasurer) and Lex Godfrey (Advisor).