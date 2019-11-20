200 North waterline installation moving forward in Rigby

Rigby City Council has voted to accept a $145,000 bid to have Jerome Bowen Construction, Inc. extend and loop a waterline on 200 North this fall.
Public works director Mitch Bradley told the council he asked for bids for both the fall and the spring. He said the company currently has less work, since it is the tail-end of the season.
“They’re hungry, they’ve got guys standing around … so, good for us,” Bradley said.
In September, Bradley said the estimated cost for the project is about $190,000 with an additional $25,000 contingency to cover potential road damage. He said in the future, he thinks the city should continue asking for both fall and spring bids.
“It worked out really good in our favor,” he said.
Council Member Richard Datwyler asked whether Jerome Bowen had completed work for the city in the past. Bradley said the company has worked on a few projects, and said Jerome Bowen has been a good company to work with.
Council members previously approved the project on 200 N. to move forward when Bradley initially approached them. Bradley said he had planned the project for a few years in the future. He said it would be better to complete it sooner, however, because of the development in the area. He said the county will also likely widen the road relatively soon, which would make it more difficult to install the waterline.
Jerome Bowen workers started on the project in earnest last week.