Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Administrator Mitch Whitmill met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 18 to propose a fee increase to a few of the department’s rates.

Whitmill proposed a 30 percent increase to the department’s contract chemical rates, retail chemical rates, backpack fee and equipment rental rates. The department’s contract labor rate is also proposed to increase from $22.50 an hour to $30 an hour and the contract equipment rates are proposed to increase from $22.50 an hour to $40 an hour.

He indicated that the department is not breaking-even on the backpack program, leading to the proposal.

“We’re not coving our costs on that,” he said. “The 30 percent raises it a $1.50 so it will be $6.50 per backpack unit.”

Whitmill said the current rates are from 2007.

“We were lagging being quite a bit,” he said.

Because the proposed increases are more than five percent, a public hearing will be held April 15.

