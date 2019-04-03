Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Administrator Mitch Whitmill met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 18 to propose a fee increase to a few of the department’s rates.
Whitmill proposed a 30 percent increase to the department’s contract chemical rates, retail chemical rates, backpack fee and equipment rental rates. The department’s contract labor rate is also proposed to increase from $22.50 an hour to $30 an hour and the contract equipment rates are proposed to increase from $22.50 an hour to $40 an hour.
He indicated that the department is not breaking-even on the backpack program, leading to the proposal.
“We’re not coving our costs on that,” he said. “The 30 percent raises it a $1.50 so it will be $6.50 per backpack unit.”
Whitmill said the current rates are from 2007.
“We were lagging being quite a bit,” he said.
Because the proposed increases are more than five percent, a public hearing will be held April 15.