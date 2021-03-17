Mitch Whitmill from Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species received approval for the purchase of radios for the department at the Commissioners meeting March 8.
The purchase was done with money left over from a precious CARES Act reimbursement and will cost $5,512 for seven mobile units and a base station. According to Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, the purchase is necessary as the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) is requiring a shift from analog radios to digital ones.
"All the other departments and counties will be switching over and at some point, the analog system will be completely shutdown," Whitmill said. "Where Public Works and Solid Waste and some other departments have already switched over, we can't communicate with them anymore. And it's a safety concern where we need our operators to be able to be in touch."
According to Whitmill, the radios are on backorder through Teton Communication, who has told Whitmill that they might not receive them until August.
"COVID has really set things back with manufacturing parts," Whitmill said. "But now the price for us is locked in at what the cost is as of this date since we've approved the contract. The price only keeps going up so there's no point to wait any longer in putting off the purchase."
The radios will require a monthly service fee, which won't change from the current service fee. Squires said for the first year, the radios will cost $8 a unit for the first year, and then increase $10 per unit the second year.