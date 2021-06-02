During the Jefferson County Commissioner Meeting May 24, Mitch Whitmill of Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species stated that he was awarded $100,000 in grant money from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).
Whitmill stated that the money is through a cost-share grant that he has to submit for projects through the ISDA.
The money is allocated towards the Cooperate Weed Management Area (CWMA), which covers Bonneville, Bingham, and Jefferson Counties.
According to Whitmill, the funds are being used for purchasing a grass seed drill and herbicide.
The grass seed drill is used for seeding in the sage grass habitat areas. The drill is approximately four feet in length, and can be pulled behind either a four-wheeler or a small tractor.
Whitmill is currently bidding out for a grass seed drill, which could cost approximately $8,000. The grant covers $7,200 of the drill, the rest will be paid through the county’s funds.
The herbicide will be purchased through the cost-share grant and is a standard herbicide that is used on pastures in the county.
Whitmill stated that they have a contract list with people that have property with less than 30 acres. It’s a private application for small pasture properties. He usually ends up doing pastures that are between one and five acres.
According to Mitch, he expects to treat approximately 400 acres with herbicide.
“We usually charge [owners] for the rate per hour of equipment and the herbicide,” said Whitmill. “But this year the herbicide will come from the grant money. We can only cover a certain percentage of people, so it’s first come first serve.”
Whitmill stated that he is currently waiting for the letter from the ISDA in order to purchase the herbicide and move forward with the project. The letter usually comes by the end of March, beginning of April, but it’s late this year, so Whitmill is waiting before starting.