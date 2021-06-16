During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 7, the commissioners unanimously approved for Mitch Whitmill to receive a new enclosed trailer for his ATV and pesticides for the weed department.
Whitmill stated the trailer is a cargo trailer from Big Iron; it is seven ft. by 16 ft. and is enclosed. The approximate cost for the trailer is $7,939.
According to Whitmill, the IFDA and ETA requires pesticides to be kept in a locked space while he and his employees are out spraying. The pesticides need to be locked up and out of reach of the general public so that they are unable to touch or grab them.
“I am in charge of approximately 800,000 acres in the county,” said Whitmill. “As the county’s weed official, I’m in charge of noxious weeds on all properties to make sure they are maintained.”
Whitmill stated the trailer comes as a shell. They will be putting foam on the ceilings and walls to insulate the trailer from heat, as well as vents for airflow.
“It can get so hot that the chemicals can blow up,” said Whitmill.
According to Whitmill, the safety factor on these trailers is that there aren’t many issues with rollovers. He stated that accidents happen, but these trailers try to make things safer.
“We’re experiencing a lot more need from people,” Whitmill said. “We do private work for people who have private pastures or wastelands and we try and serve that niche where there aren’t any contractors available in the area. We try to service the folks with that need.”