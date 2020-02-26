Fires on land owned by the Idaho National Laboratory caused members of the Jefferson County Commissioners to voice concerns for farmers to representatives from Congressman Mike Simpson, Senator Jim Risch and Senator Mike Crapo’s offices.
“I think when someone from a congressional point talks, people listen,” said commissioner Scott Hancock “If they talk to the Department of Energy, they’ll listen.”
The commissioners have encouraged Mitch Whitmill, superintendent from the Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Department for the county, to reach out to the INL for collaboration, but Hancock said Whitmill has had little luck so far.
After the Commissioner’s meeting Feb. 10, Brennan Summers, a representative from Congressman Mike Simpson’s office, reached back out and told Whitmill they were contacting the INL to get collaboration going between the INL and Jefferson County to address the issue.
Concern comes after the 2019 Sheep Fire, the largest in INL history, according to the Post Register. The fire burned over 112,000 acres.
According to INL documents, “The property of the INL Site lies within five southeastern Idaho counties: Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, and Jefferson.”
Hancock said much of the INL land falls in Jefferson County and when the land burns, seeds from invasive species travel onto farmland, directly affecting farmers in the county.
The INL has the Environmental Surveillance, Education and Research Program, or ESER which “...the conducts, manages and coordinates ecological and environmental research, offsite environmental surveillance, and environmental education for the INL Site,” according to their website.
ESER publishes quarterly surveillance reports on sampling and analysis results covering air, water, soil and other ecological resources on the INL site.
According to a handbook published by ESER on noxious weeds, the INL recognizes 11 noxious weeds currently on the site, as well as two other local “problematic” weeds. The handbook also states the most effective methods of control are prevention and early detection.
Whitmill said invasive species have the opportunity to move into grazing and farmland when fires destroy the naturally occurring vegetation.
“That’s one of the primary reasons our department is here,” Whitmill said. “Those noxious and invasive plants are more difficult to control. They’re competitive.”
According to Whitmill, the land takes longer to recover if the fire is bad enough, leading to the need for observation of plant growth for at least two years following the burns.
The Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department aims to work with land owners to enforce the state statue on invasive species.
“They’re not just pretty wildflowers,” Whitmill said. “They can be very aggressive.”
Invasive species and noxious weeds can be spread by animals and the wind. Whitmill’s office releases a list of noxious weeds and invasive species each year and Whitmill said he expects the list to reach about 67 species for 2020.
Farmers who think they might have an invasive species on their property should contact the Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department for confirmation and identification of noxious weeds. They can be reached at (208) 745-9221.
Whitmill said the department can help farmers set up a treatment plan or make recommendations on handling noxious weeds.