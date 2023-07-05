The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners discussed several issues regarding the resurgence of Leafy Spurges around the county and the treatment of public lands with Mitch Whitmill, director of the Noxious Weeds Department.
So far this year, Whitmill reported, the department has covered over 1,600 miles of sprayed road, which includes every road in the county. They are preparing to do so once again, as a follow-up to the spring treatment, where they will treat for the more resistant species such as thistles and Kochia.
According to Whitmill, Leafy Spurges have cropped up all over the county this year as it is a cyclical weed which requires just the right temperature and moisture level.
This weed, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated, has cropped up in several other places, as well, as he recently traveled to Moscow for a conference and witnessed large masses of the yellow invasive species.
These weeds are growing into the county right-of-ways, Whitmill said, and has kept the department busy while “aggressively” treating them. Their main objective, he shared is to protect the agricultural ground in the county, by keeping the amount of chemicals farmers have to use in their fields to a minimum.
Whitmill stated through the county’s backpack program, where weed spray backpacks are rented out landowners, many landowners have been able to assist in keeping these weeds at bay.
While he believes his department has thus far been successful in keeping the species at bay, he has also warned that another spike in temperature or another good rainstorm will reinvigorate the weed and cause them to continue their efforts against it.
In addition to the discussion revolving around the Leafy Spurges, Hancock asked Whitmill what the protocol regarding spraying public lands was, as a recent meeting he and County Commissioner Shayne Young attended in Leadore last week broached the topic.
At this meeting, attended by several commissioners from several other counties, they discussed what the rights of counties were regarding public lands. He stated there are ordinances in place now, which align with federal law, and strengthen county sheriff’s abilities on public lands.
However, at the meeting, Hancock said, several in attendance wondered what the arrangements were as far as spraying public lands for weeds, as many had noticed spraying had not been performed on Bureau of Land Management lands.
According to Whitmill, this situation has recently changed. It used to be, he said, that the county weed department had a work agreement with the BLM and they would use grant money to spray BLM lands. However, the BLM has recently switched programs and Whitmill stated the weed departments and the BLM have struggled to learn how to reapply for spraying grants to perform that work for them.
He mentioned he had previously had about $25,000 to work on BLM lands, or qualifying private lands. However, even those at the BLM have told him they don’t know how he can apply for grants anymore.
Whitmill said he would work with Rebecca Squires, Emergency Coordinator, to see if they could determine how to reapply and get back on the ball for treating BLM lands.
Among restrictions being placed on BLM lands, such as restrictions on recreational activities like four-wheeling, several at the Leadore meeting were concerned with the lack of weed control being performed on BLM lands, Hancock said.
