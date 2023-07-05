The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners discussed several issues regarding the resurgence of Leafy Spurges around the county and the treatment of public lands with Mitch Whitmill, director of the Noxious Weeds Department.

So far this year, Whitmill reported, the department has covered over 1,600 miles of sprayed road, which includes every road in the county. They are preparing to do so once again, as a follow-up to the spring treatment, where they will treat for the more resistant species such as thistles and Kochia.


