Mitch Whitmill of Jefferson County’s Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species presented to the Jefferson County Commissioners bids he has received for a fuel containment facility in Roberts. The commissioners did not make a final decision on which bid they will choose.
According to the budget, there is approximately $24,872 the commissioners will move into a reserve fund. Whitmill mentioned they started planning the facility in 2020 and budgeted for the concrete containment area portion in the 2021 budget.
Whitmill stated the containment facility is like a swimming pool, where they will stand their 10,000 gallon fuel tanks; in case of a rupture they have to be in a containment facility so that it can’t escape. Whitmill mentioned the reason they chose Roberts is because they have their Weed Control and Road and Bridge shop there.
Whitmill stated he has talked with the Road and Bridge Department in the past about the bid for Roberts. Whitmill stated he has been working on getting quotes and bids from concrete companies in the area. Whitmill mentioned he has two quotes for concrete, and they agreed to come in because they have a lull in-between projects.
Whitmill also mentioned there are two other companies that he has reached out to, but they haven’t responded back.
“I’m not necessarily going with the cheapest cost,” said Whitmill. “I’m excavating the site myself, Road and Bridge is going to loan me their excavator so that I can do that.”
Whitmill stated he wanted to select one of the two bids before the end of the budget season so that he wouldn’t have to move money around, but Hancock stated they could just put the money into a reserve account.
Hancock also asked Whitmill if he could reach out to KB Concrete before he made a final decision. Whitmill stated he would check with them, but is going to get someone to sign the contract as soon as he is able.
“Both of the concrete contractors are local,” said Whitmill. “It’s a preference to stay local with our contractors.”
Whitmill stated he needs to get things done. Their workload during the summer months is a lot, so that is why he pushes projects like these until the fall. Whitmill mentioned with contractors, you get them when you are able to.
According to Whitmill, he would have the excavation done by Sept. 25.
“I have the blueprints done, which I did during the beginning of spring this year,” said Whitmill. “I talked to Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, but we are still trying to meet requirements with the city. I told the mayor we would be meeting the highest standards for engineering and construction.”