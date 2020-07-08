For the Nuvoda system trial that was originally set to begin in July, Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates says they won’t make the July deadline to start.
Originally, the city was on the Department of Environmental Quality’s priority list for project funding; but DEQ allegedly told Associates they didn’t want to tie up $18 million this year.
After Keller Associates spoke with Rural Development, Fielding said the city could potentially receive 30% to 40% of development funding, with DEQ being willing to provide additional funds if needed.
Rural Development requires additional guidelines for the environmental and facility plans, which have already been approved by the DEQ. Rural Development also requires a competitive bid, meaning the city would have to allow for other possible treatment plant systems to be considered as well.
Fielding told the city council they would be submitting a sole source request in order to move forward with Nuvoda and not have to spend time looking into other systems.
The Nuvoda system uses Mobile Organic Biofilm to increase settleability and treatment capacity, a process that Wastewater Treatment Operator Scott Humphries says he’s hopeful for and believes will be a benefit to the city.
The trial cost is approximately $500,000, according to Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager.
“Part of the trial expense goes towards part of the permanent structures that are needed for the system if the city moves forward with Nuvoda following the trial,” Swagger said.
Funds for the trial are eligible for DEQ reversible reimbursement, meaning Rigby won’t be responsible for paying for the trial out-of-pocket.
The wastewater treatment plant is required to be updated in order to meet Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for ammonia standards. June 1 was supposedly a milemarker deadline to have funding in place.
Without updates to the system or facility, Rigby would face fines in the tens of thousands of dollars. The city looked at two possible options; updating the facility for $18 million or implementing the Nuvoda system for $14 million.
Another options would be to combine the two and create a system that would last 30 years as opposed to 20 years.
“Why not do both when it will only cost one million more and add ten years to the plant,” Humphries said previously.
The city must first complete the Nuvoda trial to ensure the system works with Rigby’s climate. The biology of the Mobile Organic Biofilm must be established in the warm weather and the trial will extend through June or July of 2021
According to Fielding, Keller Associates is working to finalize paperwork and make updates to move forward with Rural Development, as Rural Development wants to help and be apart of the project.