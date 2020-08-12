The Nuvoda system trial demonstration is moving forward despite previous delays in the process.
McAlvain Civil Constructors was awarded the job after bidding $611,540 for the project. Vulcan and GSE also placed bids for the project, with Vulcan in a “close second,” according to city council recordings.
“We’ve worked with McAlvain in the past and they’ve been a good company to work with,” said Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates.
The trial run for the Nuvoda system, which was originally set to begin in July, was put on hold after the Department of Environmental Quality stated they wouldn’t be providing the grant money to cover the project.
Keller Associates spoke with Rural Development who said they were interested in funding the project but requires additional guidelines for the facility and environmental plans – ones that had previously been approved with the DEQ.
With Rural Development, the city was also going to have to look at other possible treatment systems, as Rural Development requires a competitive bid.
Fielding previously told the city council they would be submitting a sole source request in order to move forward with the Nuvoda system and not spend any more time looking into other options.
Although the city has not heard back yet from Rural Development on their sole source request, Fielding stated that the city is prepared to move forward regardless and starting the trial will not impede future reimbursement if or when it’s approved.
The Nuvoda system biology, which uses a Mobile Organic Biofilm, has to be established in warm weather before going into winter. The trial will then show if the system is compatible with Rigby’s climate in the winter months.
“We sent historical wastewater temperatures to Nuvoda and they think it will be successful if it’s setup by the end of September,” Fielding said.
The trial funds are eligible for reversible reimbursement through the DEQ, who also stated future funding for the project may be available, they just weren’t interested in tying up $18 million this year.
Updating the system was required to meet Environmental Protection Agency ammonia standards, with June 1 as a milemarker deadline to have a plan for funding in place.
Two options the city had were updating the entire plant for $18 million or implementing the Nuvoda system for $14 million along with other plant updates. Doing both though would create a system that would last the city 30 years as opposed to 20 years just doing one option.
Some of the costs for the Nuvoda trial run will go towards permanent structures required for the system after the trial is completed and if the city decides to purchase the system.
Wastewater Treatment Operator Scott Humphries said the cost difference to do both plant updates and Nuvoda would only cost $1 million more and add ten years to the plant – something he thinks is worth the investment.