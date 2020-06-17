On the premise of anonymity: Teacher/student incident causes divide in community

In January, the Clark County School Board moved to place teacher #140 on administrative leave.
Jill Grover, a teacher at Clark County Junior/Senior High, had used the back of her hand to hit the arm of a student who was allegedly bullying another and told him to knock it off.
According to the incident report by the Clark County Sheriff’s office, the student had received shots in that arm previously and stated that the hit hurt. The student went on to say he was “hurt, embarrassed and didn’t want to cry in front of the class but he started to.”
In the initial investigation conducted by Clark County Sheriff’s Office, students that witnessed the incident each wrote a statement explaining what they saw and the moments leading up to when Grover hit the student.
Officer Richard Lundberg wrote that he asked Grover to show him how she slapped the student. After demonstrating how she hit him, Grover told Lundberg she did not think it was a big deal because the student had a hoodie on.
Additionally, Grover told Lundberg she was aware of the no-touch policy and that she should not touch the students in any manner.
Lundberg asked the student’s parent if they would like to press charges and while they ultimately did not, they were concerned about what happened and knew that a teacher should not hit their child.
According to statements by students, they were working as a group when one student made a mistake, causing the entire group to laugh.
The student that made the mistake on the assignment wrote, “We were all lafing (sic) I was too...What upset me was that she evein (sic) hit him becuse (sic) he was doing nothing wrong.”
In Grover’s statement, she wrote that after slapping the student’s shoulder, the student had tears in his eyes and did not say anything further.
Hernan and Marta Perez, the only parents willing to speak to the press, had a student in Grover’s classroom when the incident happened.
Hernan stated that no one ever reached out to them and they didn’t hear of the incident until others began talking about the situation. Eventually, a representative from the Idaho Education Association, Beage Atwater, reached out and told them her version.
“She said that everybody loved Ms. Grover and that she didn’t mean to hit him and she didn’t hit him that hard and that she was sorry,” Hernan said. “But we heard other stories that this isn’t the first time it’s happened; that she’s done it several times. The school board hasn’t done anything about it. Nobody has. Now that the superintendent, she wants to follow the law and she’s got to do her job, the school board opposes it, and won’t let her (Gordon) fire her (Grover). As far as we know, if a teacher hits a student, they gotta be out. They’re done. Why they haven’t fired her? We don’t know.”
After several attempts, Beage Atwater could not be reached for comment.
Jolene Johnson with the Clark County Education Association sent a statement saying, “We strongly encourage all educators, parents, and community members to focus on building a more collaborative relationship for the benefit of our students. The temporary divisions we have experienced within our community have been disheartening. The top priority of the Clark County Education Association is, as always, ensuring that our students have great educators working in school buildings and classrooms throughout the district.”
General Counsel with the IEA Paul Stark stated that in the process of a school board making a firing decision regarding a teacher, their group comes in to make sure that the board is presented with all the facts of a situation.
“We’re not in the business of protecting teachers, we’re in the business of making sure the facts are presented and that the process is fair and even-handed.”
According to Stark, he ran into many Clark County residents that feared retribution if they were to speak at a hearing, which he says is a concern for the Association.
“It’s not a good, healthy environment if people are scared,” he said. “If there’s a fear to speak, there needs to be a course correction. Schools are important, especially in a small community like Clark County, and there needs to be collaboration and coordination.”
Although some feel a fear to come forward and speak the truth to the board, Stark said that giving the decision makers the full story will ensure that the correct action is taken.
Clark County students and parents largely wished to remain anonymous when asked on the situation, with several saying they feared retaliation from community members, the board or even the teacher in question.
Grover stated that she wasn’t surprised that people were afraid to speak out, as fear could be felt in the schools. She also said she surprised to hear that anyone would say that about herself, as that isn’t who she is at all and wouldn’t retaliate.
“We’ve been unable to go to the meetings because of work, but we want to speak to the school board and tell them we don’t want her teaching,” Hernan said. “She’s gotta go. And I know a lot of people want the same thing but they’re scared ‘cause they’re Mormon; they go to church with her. They’re afraid of repercussions against them.”
When asked if there were previous incidents regarding herself and touching other students, Grover stated that was not public record and wasn’t sure where people were getting their information.
Grover stated that she was aware of the school’s no-touch policy and that it is in the code of ethics for teachers to not touch students.
“Because she did something wrong, if she’s not fired, we’re gonna take our kids somewhere else,” Hernan said. “We’re gonna pull our kids and take them somewhere else, even if we have to take them to Idaho Falls or even Rigby because that’s closest to work, we’ll do that. If she’s still teaching school next fall, my kids aren’t gonna go to school here.”
While parents can choose to send their students to another school district, the Clark County School Board passed a policy in 2018 that prohibited bus transportation to other districts.
At the time of passing that policy, Board Member Orvin Jorgensen stated that the loss of students to another district was costing them approximately $20,000 in funding.
In the board meeting minutes from October 2018, Stanford voiced concerns that “if students/families continue to leave Dubois and Clark County, the school district will close which will in turn cause the community to disappear. The community must be protected.”
According to Public School Review, Clark County School District serves just 137 students between two public schools with the student to teacher ratio at 9:1. The Perez family would pull both of their daughters from the district.
With the Perez family asking why action has yet to be taken, according to School Board minutes, the administrative leave was not to exceed 60 days. Grover says the Superintendent conducted an investigation that took the full 60 days, when there were approximately six students in the classroom at the time.
“I feel like the school board is trying to remedy the situation but I feel like the Superintendent might be giving misinformation,” Grover said. “I don’t want to blame the school board entirely but something could’ve been done sooner.”
Connie Barg, a former school bus driver for the district, stated that anyone that’s been in the school district long enough knows that Gordon wants to control every facet of the schools and let people know she’s in charge.
“With this situation with Jill coming to light, the whole thing has been completely blown out of proportion,” Barg said. “It’s so much bigger than it needed to be. Something that should’ve taken two weeks has been dragged out for so long.”
Barg stated that she ultimately quit working for the school district because of Gordon’s overreach and for an accusation that Barg was insubordinate.
“People that used to be so happy all the time and enjoyed going to work now hide out in their classrooms all the time so they can avoid some sort of infraction write-up,” Bard said. “This is the worst morale I’ve seen in the school in 30 years. I don’t blame people for wanting to pull their kids.”
Barg went on to say that the former Board Chair, Stanford, refused to listen to anyone that wanted to speak out in favor for Grover and got all of her information from a teacher defending Gordon, who also happened to be Gordon’s niece.
Paula Gordon did not give public comment.
At the Clark County School Board meeting June 8, Board Chair and former Judge Penny Stanford resigned following an Executive Session that lasted for approximately three hours.
“It is with great regret... I announce that I’m resigning from the board tonight,” Stanford said. “It’s been a great pleasure of mine to serve on the board but I find that I can no longer do it. I appreciate everybody and all that you do for the school and I wish all of you, especially the school, the students and the staff, the very best.”
Following the announcement of her resignation, teachers attending the meeting sat in silence.
“We’ve totally lost sight of the kids,” one said following the adjournment. “It’s turned into a cat-fight between two women.”
Stanford stated that she could not speak on the incident but said she’d probably stepped on some toes during her time with the board.
According to Stark, the Clark County School Board will still have the ultimate decision in the outcome of the case and they hope to provide the facts from both sides.