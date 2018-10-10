Patricia Arteaga, 18, of Rigby was involved in an accident on US-26 at milepost 336 Oct. 5, that resulted in one person being transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
While driving westbound on US-26 in a 2004 Nissan Altima, Arteaga was struck by a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Jesse Jacobs, 31, of Idaho Falls who was driving eastbound on Iona Road.
Jacobs failed to yield the right-of-way to Arteaga, entered the intersection and struck Arteaga’s vehicle on the front passenger side.
Arteaga’s passenger, Brandie Geddes, 18, of Rigby was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.