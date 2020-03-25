(Idaho State Police) — On Monday, March 16, 2020 at 4:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle fatality crash on US91 at W 65th S, just south of Idaho Falls.
Richard Whiting, 84, of Shelley, was driving a 1999 Ford pickup.
Jerry Clark, 66, of Ammon, was driving a 2018 Honda CRV.
Douglas Nordstrom, 45, of Rigby was driving a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup.
Tyson Floyd, 39, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2013 Honda Accord.
Whiting was traveling southbound on US91 at the intersection of S 65th W when he collided with Clark. Clark then collided with Nordstrom. Floyd's vehicle was struck by debris from the crash.
Whiting, his female passenger, and Clark were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Clark succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified. The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.
If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Master Corporal Peeples at ken.peeples@isp.idaho.gov.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.