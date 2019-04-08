One of two missing local girls returns home

UPDATE
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday afternoon that Kynley Diann Wright, 16, of Blackfoot, has returned home. She is safe and unharmed, the Sheriff's Office said.
ORIGINAL STORY
The families of two missing local girls are fearful for their safety and are asking for the public’s help in locating them.
Kynley Diann Wright, a 16-year-old Blackfoot High School student, was last seen on Wednesday morning by her family at their Blackfoot home. Kynley was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by officials at Blackfoot High School after her cell phone was found outside of the school and she could not be located, her family said.
Jennifer Schwindt, a 17-year-old Highland High School student, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday morning. She was last seen on Tuesday night at her family’s Chubbuck home. Her cell phone was left at the residence.
Both girls’ families said they have not uncovered any proof that their daughters knew each other, so for now the cases are being viewed as unrelated.
But both families are extremely concerned about their daughters’ safety and believe they are in danger.
Jennifer’s family believes she could have been abducted, could be the victim of sex trafficking and is possibly being held against her will. They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Jennifer’s safe return home.
Jennifer is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She might be wearing a red hoodie with a rainbow stitched on it.
Kynley’s family believes she ran away from home. She’s described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Kynley was last seen wearing jeans, cowboy boots and a maroon plaid shirt over a white-gray sweatshirt. She wears glasses and has pierced ears and a scar on her forehead.
She also goes by the name Kynley Diann Metcalf.
If you have any information on Kynley’s whereabouts, please contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234.
If you have any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts, please contact Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.
Idaho State Police are also investigating the disappearances and can be reached at 208-239-9800.