The Idaho budget process is the envy of many states. When I attend tax and insurance meetings nationwide, I’m frequently asked how our Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee works and how we get through so many budgets. Under Idaho’s Constitution, we must meet each year as a legislative body to pass a balanced budget. Agency budgets are reviewed in detail, voted on in committee, and debated on the floors of the House and Senate. If a budget passes, it goes to the governor for a signature. Let’s look at a budget we heard this week.

Rod Furniss

Idaho Public Television and its multiple services matter for a still-rural state like Idaho with large areas relying on its broadcast signal. The Joint Finance Committee reviewed this agency’s budget and heard a presentation from its director. I was impressed with the financial competence and services delivered.


Rep. Rod Furniss represents District 31, which includes Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties.

