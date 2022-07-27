Cyber security and fraud prevention were two major topics at the Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting on July 13.
Chamber President Teresa Anderson introduced the chamber to Bryan Plass, co-owner of Cloaked, a Rigby-based cyber security company aimed at helping small businesses stay protected from cyber attacks.
Cloaked started up in June of 2022 and is owned by Plass and his business partner Orange Warner. Both men are from Jefferson County; Warner from Mud Lake and Plass from Rigby.
He stated their company began at the Lil’ Mike’s BBQ, “over barbeque and ransomware.” Their goal, he said, is to help small Mom-and-Pop businesses be protected and prepared for when they experience a cyber attack which can result in a loss of money or critical information.
Plass also announced he is the new Commander for the Snake River Post #1004 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He stated he believed it was a relief for former Commander Roy Gibson, who had served as commander for several years.
The chamber also heard a presentation on fraud awareness and prevention from Cameron Cook, the Vice President and Treasury Management Consultant at Zion’s Bank.
“We’re going to talk about the general landscape of fraud,” said Cook, “What are the threats we see from a banking standpoint, and what we can do with some basic resources.”
Cook educated the attendees about some of the biggest threats seen in the business world today, including business email compromises, check fraud, cyber fraud, insider fraud and business identity theft. He went over the different forms of fraud and gave tips on how to help their businesses avoid falling victim.
Some of Cooks tips included using strong passwords and using password management software as well as using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) while utilizing public Wi-Fi. He also stressed the importance of confirming emails telephonically in order to avoid opening harmful files on computers or sending money through individuals posing as someone else.
Whaling is a new form of cyber attack which goes after executives, not the accountants and the gatekeepers, Cook said. These are the biggest threats and attacks he said he has seen in recent time. He mentioned these attacks work through malware, which sits on a computer for a period of time and collects data. After collecting sufficient data, the fraud can send emails down the chain of command while impersonating an executive, or change information to re-route money transfers.
Cook also informed small business owners of small devices which can be placed on electronic card readers, making it easy for an unknown third party to capture customer data and sell it. He stated it is a good practice to continually check the card readers for foreign objects.
The chamber heard also from Crystal Lees, manager at Scotty’s True Value which was selected as the business of the month. Lees gave the chamber a brief update on events the store is planning, such as their customer appreciation day, as well as their plans to upgrade their parking lot.
Rigby City Council Member Aliza King approached the chamber to inform them of an upcoming sports fee fundraising event for community children, organized by Jenny Campbell. King shared a small piece of Campbell’s history and how the community came together to support her and her children after the death of her husband.
Now, King said, Campbell wishes to give back to the community that helped her by raising money to aid children who may not otherwise be able to participate in athletics due to the cost of fees.
The fundraiser, called the Cornhole Kickoff will be held August 6 at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by Kelly Canyon Resort, Bill’s Bike and Snow and Upper Valley Grid Kid Youth Football.