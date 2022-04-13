Jefferson Joint School District #251 called a special work meeting on March 18 to discuss with the Jefferson School District Board of Trustees what the next steps should be to address the overcrowding issue at the secondary schools.
Following the failed bond on March 8, Superintendent Chad Martin stated the district still has a need to solve the overcrowding in the secondary schools.
The $80 million bond included various projects which addressed growth in the community, and subsequently, the overcrowding of the schools. The district proposed to construct a new middle school, repurpose the current Rigby Middle School as a Technical Career Center, construct an indoor athletic recreation center with a practice field as well as adding classrooms and gymnasiums in certain elementary schools within the district.
According to the Jefferson County Elections Department, the bond needed to pass with a two-thirds vote, however, only 41.31% of voters voted in favor of the bond.
Martin reported at the meeting that the district grew by 742 students in the last four years, making the current enrollment 6,678 students district-wide.
The board discussed the pros and cons of this growth, according to Martin. They discussed what those numbers currently looked like for the schools in the district, as well as what the numbers will look like in the future, four to five years down the road, he said.
“We’re going to start reaching out to determine the needs,” Martin said, referring to the community. “We want to gather all of the information we can and decide on a timeline.”
Martin stated that the board could decide to propose a bond as early as August, but they may also wait until November, depending on the need.
“There’s still a need, but we need to know what can be supported by the community,” Martin said .”We don’t want to propose something they clearly don’t support.”
According to Martin, time may be a constraint for the district, considering the continued rise in construction costs. He also stated that three or four years down the road, the schools may start to feel the effects of overcrowding, and if a bond were to pass, it would still be a couple years before any construction would be completed.
At the meeting, Martin informed the board that staff and patron committees would be formed to begin discussing and reaching out for input on how to proceed, according to the minutes.
“We were waiting to get past spring break,” Martin said, “and here we are. You may begin to see things go out in the next couple of weeks, which is when our committees will be moving forward in gathering information.”
According to Martin, there is a need that can be supported, since the district and the community have a mutual goal. This mutual goal, he stated, is to create a positive experience and a positive environment for the students without running into overcrowding issues down the line.