Overlays cut short by cold weather

Jefferson County Road and Bridge wrapped up overlays for the 2020 season as colder weather rolls into the region.
Administrator Dave Walrath stated that they completed overlaying 4200 E from 500 N to 650 N before the weather turned. They had hoped to do 4200 E from County Line Road to 650 N as well but that area was not completed.
“The effect COVID had on our revenue this year was pretty significant so we couldn’t do as much as we wanted and the cold weather just wrapped that up,” Walrath said.
Now the department is focusing on preparation for the snowy days ahead as they winterize machines, prepare salt and cinder mixtures for intersections and gearing up for the work ahead.
Walrath also stated they were looking at quotes for a new grader. According to Walrath, the county has seven graders, four of which run fairly constantly.
“Out of seven graders, five of them are at 10,000 hours running or more,” he said. “We’re looking at purchasing in February and then we’ll surplus out one of our high hour machines.”
While he says purchasing a new grader is something that really needs to be done, it’s a costly expense, as a new grader can cost $300,000.
For the winter months, Walrath said the department will be putting out a Request for Proposals, or RFP, for a crushing contract to do clean chips, cinders and crushed aggregate base. He hopes to issue the RFP around the end of November.
Road and Bridge will also be putting out a Request for Qualifications, or RFQ, in May or June for putting in a transfer station in Jefferson County with hopes to put the project out to bid in Fall 2021.