Owen of Dubois receives community service award

(NAAA) — The National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA) held its annual Excellence in Ag Aviation Banquet on November 21, 2019 in conjunction with NAAA’s Ag Aviation Expo in Orlando, Fla.
Marty Owen of Desert Air Ag in Terreton received the NAAA Larsen-Miller Community Service Award, which is presented for outstanding contributions by an NAAA member to his or her community. Owen has been an aerial applicator for 30 years and is Desert Air Ag’s chief pilot. Owen has been an EMT for eight years, firefighter for 30 years, and is a search and rescuer for Clark County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization serving under the direction of the Clark County Sheriff. He has helped raise thousands of dollars through fundraisers for those organizations.
Owen was recognized for his willingness to give back to his community, but in particular for his assistance with the Grassy Ridge fire that occurred in 2018 near Dubois. With dry conditions and high winds, the fire quickly grew to 150,000 acres and overwhelmed firefighters. When the winds shifted, Clark County officials ordered the city of Dubois to evacuate due to the approaching fire. He remained on the fire line along with hundreds of firefighters and emergency personnel until it was contained.
Owen has had an enormous impact on his community over the years. In addition to fighting fires, Owen has also participated in several search and rescue operations to save individuals trapped in blizzards, hunting incidents and boating accidents. He also gives back to the community by teaching fire safety to elementary students.
He is a long-standing member of NAAA, the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association and the Pacific Northwest Aerial Applicators Alliance and currently serves on NAAA’s Board of Directors.