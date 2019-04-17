The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission approved two plat amendments April 4, that will be presented to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for final approval at a later date.
The first plat amendment approved was for Riverwoods Development to allow them to change lot lines for Woodland Lake Estates, located near Highway 48 and 4456 E. in Rigby.
Kevin Thompson with Thompson Engineering said the purpose of the amendment is to change the location of a cul-de-sac to add another access from Highway 48. The subdivision would then have two access from Highway 48 with the original access located approximately 750-feet to the east of the proposed access.
Thompson indicated that they have already received approval from the Idaho Transportation Department and the Central Fire District, both noting that the second access will address any safety concerns.
“The amended plat addresses these goals,” states a letter from ITD.
The owner of the development, Boyd Foster, said the original access is gated and requires emergency personnel to press a button to gain access to the subdivision. He said the second access would not be as secure.
“This is mostly for safety,” Foster said.
No one spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. With that, the commission unanimously approved the “do recommend.”
The second plat amendment approved April 4 was for Barbara Mugleston to take two lots from Fairway Estates Subdivision, located near 3972 E. and 480 N. in Rigby, and combine them with one lot from Baron Estates.
Thompson said there was a small area in the Fairway Estates subdivision that was erroneously platted in 1999 that created an overlap between the two subdivisions.
He said Mugleston has a home on lot 12, and has already purchased lots 10 and 11 to prevent people from moving in behind them. Therefore amending the plat is simply “cleaning up” the situation.
“For them it’s just cleaning it up,” he said.
Thompson also pointed out that the amendment does not go against county ordinance and that they are following state code.
The only patron who spoke during the hearing was Bryan Mugleston, who reiterated much of what Thompson had said.
“We’re just trying to clean this up,” he said.
Commission Michael Clark said he didn’t see any issues with the amendment and pointed out that a nonconforming lot, or use would not be established by amending the plat.
The commission unanimously approved the “do recommend.”
In other action, the commissioners approved two conditional use permits that allowed two patrons to place a manufactured home on their property.
The first approved permit was for Cory Petersen located near 2100 E. in Hamer. Petersen said the purpose of placing the manufactured home was to house a family member.
The second permit was for Mitch Bitter who is located at 1600 E. in Terreton. Bitter said the home will house a hired hand and their family.
Both permits were approved with the conditions that the wheels and hitch are removed and that there will be an annual review to assure they have remained compliant.