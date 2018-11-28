P & Z looking to restructure commission, utility easement granted

The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission is looking to restructure in the coming months as many of the commissioners have held the position for over 10 years.
County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners of the suggestion at the Nov. 19 meeting, explaining that it was the commission’s request.
“We’ve been fortunate, most commissions are lucky to get six (years) out of them, maybe seven or eight,” he said.
Hathaway said the commission currently consists of seven members; Michael Clark (2004-10, 2010-16, 2016-), Ed Mortensen (2006-12, 2012-), Bill Stoddard (2008-14, 2014-), Byron Evans (2003-09, 2011-), Warren Albertson (2014-), Ty Belnap (2014-) and Diane Merrill (2018-).
The board would therefore like to bring on an additional four members before the end of the year and train them for the next six months, allowing four of the commissioners to step down. During the six month training process, the trainees will not be voting on issues.
“They would mentor those individuals and help them get up to speed. That’s their (planning and zoning) suggestion for transition off,” he said. “There are four members that will change by spring, they have different commitments.”
Hathaway didn’t disclose the names of the four commissioners who would like to step down.
He told The Jefferson Star Nov. 20 that typically when one or two commissioners step down new members don’t go through a training period. But with four stepping down they deemed training to be necessary considering four members equates to a quorum on a seven member board.
According to state statute and the county ordinances, a board must consist of a minimum of three commissioners and a maximum of 12. Although bringing an additional four commissioners on as trainees would still fit within the state and county laws, Hathaway said the zoning commissioners prefer they don’t vote on issues.
“Well I don’t see an issue with bringing them on early,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said. “Financially it doesn’t make any difference since there is no money.”
Before deciding on as to whether to bring on additional commissioners, Farnsworth and Hancock indicated that Hathaway needs to submit a few names of people who would be interested in the position to be interviewed.
“He’s on top of it, it needs to get done,” Commissioner Fred Martinez said.
In other action, the commissioners approved a 10-foot utility easement on the west side of the Jefferson County Courthouse for the townhouse-style apartments currently being constructed on Courthouse Way.