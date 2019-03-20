Jefferson County Building Official Jeff Ottley informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 11, that the county is one of the most responsive counties with regards to granting building permits.
Commissioner Scott Hancock requested that the department research the timelines for surrounding counties after receiving complaints from contractors regarding the time it takes to receive a building permit.
“We’re not saying you guys are doing a terrible job, don’t get that wrong, how can we be more efficient,” he said. “I’ve had builders say it takes 30 days to get a building permit.”
Ottley said the county usually takes 10 business days before granting the permit and often times is sooner. He said a majority of the other counties have a similar timeframe. Madison County reportedly takes roughly five days, while Bannock County can take up to six weeks.
“They said ‘that’s the earliest we get it done is six weeks,’” Ottley said.
Ottley indicated that builders who said he took 30 days to get a building permit from the county are typically missing a piece of information.
“We’ve stopped taking those, if they don’t have everything complete and everything there, we don’t take those,” he said.
Hancock said overall he just wanted to see if there was anything other counties were doing that Jefferson County could start doing to become more efficient.
“If there are areas we can improve, let’s look at those areas,” he said. “How can we make our operation more efficient?”
In other action, the board approved a permit fee adjustment for the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said the commissioners usually approve a fee waiver on new schools. He suggested that the commissioners approve an adjustment to have the district cover the administrative costs of the permit and inspection costs for a total of $3,000.
The commissioners unanimously approved the reduction, on the condition that the district will take care of adding the turn lanes that will access the school.
“In reality they’re (tax payers) going to be paying for it out of taxes,” Hancock said. “The potential was $60,000 and we’re reducing it to $3,000.”