As the Planning and Zoning Department starts preparing for proposals on the Zoning Ordinances, Administrator Milton Ollerton worked with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to discuss codes which needed clarification.

Since starting in his position as Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator, Ollerton has been working with his department to update building and zoning codes. On August 8, the commissioners held a special work meeting with Ollerton and Planner Aaron Denney to go over those codes.

