As the Planning and Zoning Department starts preparing for proposals on the Zoning Ordinances, Administrator Milton Ollerton worked with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to discuss codes which needed clarification.
Since starting in his position as Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator, Ollerton has been working with his department to update building and zoning codes. On August 8, the commissioners held a special work meeting with Ollerton and Planner Aaron Denney to go over those codes.
“I just wanted to go over some of the codes that have come up in discussion over the last couple of months,” Ollerton said. “I want to make sure that I’m not going to head down a path that’s going to get shut down.”
Ollerton presented several items in existing codes that required attention. He asked the commissioners about a section in the subdivision ordinance where private roads were defined as roads with no more than three dwellings on them. In a separate paragraph in that section, as private road was defined as not having more than three lots.
According to Ollerton, defining private roads by lots makes sense due to subdivision development.
“The problem with dwellings,” he said, “is it becomes every residential dwelling. Every property can have a single family dwelling and then an accessory apartment.”
He recommended changing the verbiage in the first definition to consistently read three lots per private road, instead of dwellings. Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, however, stated he would recommend dwellings.
“If you have three lots, and every one of them gets an accessory apartment, you’ve actually doubled the number of households that the private road has to serve,” Taylor said. “Now you’ve got six families on a private road.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated it was the definition of the word “dwellings” which concerned him. He explained the definition of “Dwelling” could interpret a shop or any other outbuilding as a dwelling. According to Hancock, dwellings could be redefined as “inhabited dwelling,’ to eliminate that confusion.
Due to this confusion, Hancock and Taylor stated their belief that using the word “residences” instead of dwelling or lots would be preferable for this situation.
The problem with that, Ollerton stated, was that he feared creating a situation that would reflect what the West Equestrian Estates subdivision is currently facing.
“Say that that road has five lots on it, it was created back in the day, and the first three dwellings win. They get to have their house without spending $350,000 on a road,” he said.
The commissioners discussed the need for property owners to practice forward thinking when installing private roads on their properties, and ensure they are aware of road requirements if and when they decide to subdivide their property in the future.
One need the county has, according to Hancock, is the need to establish a separate subdivision ordinance for commercial subdivisions. He stated Jefferson County currently ties residential and commercial subdivisions into the same ordinance and that it creates a difficult situation.
“Commercial subdivisions are totally different from residential subdivisions,” Hancock said.
Some of those differences, according to Ollerton, are that commercial subdivisions don’t have to plat the entire subdivision. Hancock also stated that commercial subdivisions have the ability to move lot lines without having to amend the total plat.
“I like the idea of being able to change them (lot lines) without a major hearing or anything like that,” Hancock said.
Previous county Planner Eric Stout was the last person to work on a commercial subdivision ordinance, according to Hancock. He advised Ollerton to reach out to Stout to gather what work had been done on the project.
Ollerton also brought up guidance in dealing with vacation rental permits, the permits acquired by individuals who wish to post residences on sites such as AirBnB. Posting a vacation rental requires a conditional use permit in Jefferson County, he said.
State Statute, however, dictates this can be done differently. Ollerton stated the county can create a permitting process where a building inspector goes to inspect the structure, much like a business license. It allows the county to know where Vacation Rentals are and which properties they are in.
According to Hancock, Jefferson County doesn’t require business licenses, and mentioned this to Ollerton as an idea to explore as well. Ollerton stated there are other counties in the state who don’t require businesses licenses.
The commissioners explained Bonneville County does require them, as they are a good way to keep track of and know where businesses are in the county. Ollerton said he will continue to conduct research on the matter.
He also proposed establishing a hearing examiner for the County, to eliminate the need for a public hearing in some cases.
“Basically what statute says is that a county that has a Planning and Zoning commission can also use, if they choose, a hearing examiner,” Ollerton said.
A hearing examiner, he said, is a certified builder, lawyer or planner who can make decisions to approve, recommend or deny files such as subdivisions or zoning changes.
“I understand that’s giving a lot of authority to one person,” Ollerton said, “but I have seen it work in some counties.”
Ollerton offered to write the hearing examiner into the code to let the commissioners look it over. It would be in the code as an option and would not have to be utilized if the county decided not to, but could be used down the road.
Hancock stated he wasn’t impressed by decisions made in other counties he knew used a hearing examiner, such as Kootenai County.
According to Ollerton, Kootenai’s PZC only deals with updates to the code and the zoning ordinance.
“I will be honest with you, I actually saw three different plats and three different subdivisions that they did in Kootenai county last year, that I was like, ‘woah, they let those go through?’”
The Commissioners, although they have reservations on the suggestion, chose to look more closely into it.
Ollerton asked the commissioner’s opinions on Planned Unit Developments (PUDs) in the community. They stated they hadn’t had much experience with them, nor had many people brought PUDs to the county.
According to Hancock, PUDs need to be able to provide their own sewer and water. He stated he isn’t opposed to PUDs in the county provided they meet those requirements.
The discussion helped Ollerton better understand the county’s needs and their wants as far as updates to development ordinances and building codes, and stated he has a better idea of how to proceed with these projects.