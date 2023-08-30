Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1913Family of Four Walks 1.500 Miles. Carrying their slim quantity of baggage, camp outfit and provisions in a wheelbarrow of light tonnage, Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Tubbs and their two sons, aged eleven and nine years, have started on a 1,500 mile walk from Sandpoint, Idaho, fifty miles east of Spokane to Minneapolis.
Idaho Semi-Centennial. Governor Haines has issued a proclamation calling on the people of Idaho to fittingly observe September 24 of this year as the semi-centennial of the birth of the state as Pioneer day. Fifty years ago that day President Lincoln signed the measure creating the territory of Idaho. A statewide search to be made for the purpose of securing living settlers, men and women, of the oldest native men and women of the state who will be asked to take part in the celebration.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Brown brothers, in attempting to cross the big bridge at Lorenzo with their seven-ton traction engine, without first taking the precaution of laying plank, as the law prescribes, had the misfortune to have their engine go through the floor of the bridge. Eight stringers were broken, but fortunately no serious damage resulted. Releasing the engine’ from the hole made was not an easy task, as not until 3 o’clock Saturday morning was the task performed. Commissioner Cordon informs The Star that they damaged almost every bridge and culvert they crossed between Ashton and the Lorenzo bridge.
1933A code for contractors working on national recovery projects was outlined today by J. H. Stemmer, director of highways, fixing maximum working hours and a minimum wage as well as providing for increasing the amount of labor required. Unskilled labor was assured a minimum of 55 cents an hour and skilled labor 65 cents. Workmen may be employed an average not to exceed 30 hours a week on such projects with a proviso that in event weather or other interruptions, the balance may be made up in subsequent weeks of the same month. Horses have a wage of not less than 15 cents an hour, their owners to feed them.
Aside from figuring hours for their clerks under the new N. R. A. code, merchants are faced with plenty of inconvenience and trouble in explaining to their customers the rapidly increasing cost of practically all merchandise. The increases are due to the increased cost of manufacture and the increase in store costs as a result of completing with the president’s Recovery Act. Leather goods has advanced between 50¢ to 65¢ on a $4 grade shoe within the past month. After September 1st the cotton tax is effective on all cotton goods at the rate of 4½ cents per pound, which means a tax of approximately 10¢ per pair on a pair of men’s overalls.
Television Laboratories, Inc., claimed for Philo Farnsworth, Rigby, Idaho, the perfection of a commercially practical television device with fewer parts than the ordinary radio set. Farnsworth was doing odd jobs and radio repair work when George Everson, Community Chest campaign promoter, met him. Everson sent the youth for a broken-down automobile on which a mechanic had been working for several weeks. Farnsworth’s ability to find the trouble and repair the machine quickly interested the promoter. Then he learned of the youth’s television experiments, so he advanced $5000 to continue the work.
Rigby Stake Beehive Swarm Day will be held Friday, August 4th at the stake tabernacle beginning at 4 p. m. All wards are requested to bring their lunch, ice cream will be sold during the lunch hour. The program will begin at 7 p. m. All wards will have a display of their work. The contests for booths and essays will be held at 5 p. m.
1953The Swan Valley ball grounds afforded 50 girls and their mounts a night resting place, Sunday. The group, all Eastern girls vacationing at dude ranches near Jackson, were enroute by horseback to the War Bonnet Roundup at Idaho Falls where they were part of the parade. A Swan Valley old-timer asked the girls why they didn’t ship their horses by truck and they replied, “we are going Western all the way.” The girls, true to cowboy tradition, slept on the ground on very thin pallets—no air mattresses for them and they were all in western regalia from faded blue jeans to bright plaid skirts, bent ten-gallon hats and all the earmarks of a real western “cow hand.”
Close Call From Lightning Bolt. While irrigating at the farm southwest of town, Monday evening, T. R. Hebdon saw the oncoming clouds and got into his car and shut the door just before a bolt of lightning struck twenty feet away and the car door flew open and the dog beneath the car was unharmed. Upon returning to his home, he found that a bolt had hit a tree, split the bark, burned out the transformer and all wires leading into his home and outbuildings.
With only two weeks until its opening, the Jefferson County Fair is reminding crocheters in this vicinity to start applying the finishing touches to their entries for the 1953 Nationwide Crochet contest. The winners of these special ribbons will be eligible to submit their entries to the national judging in New York City. As a result of the national judging, $2600 in cash prizes will be awarded, plus three free trips to New Your City for the crocheters chosen Grand National Champion, Men’s Champion and Teen-Age Champion.
1973What is the worth of a set of newspaper files? We were asked to place a value on something that to us is intangible. The young wife of a bishop in Idaho Falls was searching for the death and birth dates of her grandfather. She said the search had been going on for 15 years, when her mother suggested THE RIGBY STAR. She did, and there in September was published his birthday, dates of death and the bishop who conducted his services. She put her head down on the file and cried. It was one of the most heartwarming moments we have had in this business.
One of the most fascinated spectators at the rodeo was the Japanese student who is living with the Ken Bare family for a month. He had never seen a rodeo before, and found it very interesting and exciting. Noriheko Yamada, 13, is one of the exchange students who are visiting in the United States as an exchange student with Labo, an educational program similar to the 4-H. He enjoys the wide-open spaces in the Mud Lake area, and explained that in Japan the view is houses, houses, houses. More than three million people live in Osaka, and his home is in a suburb of that city.
In 1972, the number of signs on the State Highway System based on a physical inventory totaled 58,007. Cost? The average cost per sign these days is $13.33. Statistics are usually boring but when it costs a total last year of $184,958.00 to repair or replace missing and vandalized signs on just the State Highway System — not including those vandalized on County, Forest, and City roads — that’s your tax dollars somebody is shooting up that could well be spent on much needed Idaho highway improvements.
Yes folks, Idaho is in the midst of a large-scale growth and out of staters are moving to our state. “Mountain Bell is well aware that population and new businesses are increasing at a rapid pace statewide,” according to C. F. Hall. Phone company records show that 28.4 per cent of new residence installations are for people who have moved from other states. Telephone company forecasters predict that Idaho’s population will increase 50 per cent in the next 20 years. By 1993, there could be around 560,000 main station telephones. To keep pace the telephone company will practically have to double the inside and outside plant facilities that it took 70 years to build to date.
