Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Pioneer Day a big success- Rigby celebrates the day in speaking, song and sport. Another Pioneer Day has passed into history, and that it was fittingly celebrated here in Rigby, those who lent their presence stand ready to attest. In the line of weather, the day was ideal. It is estimated there were fully 3000 visitors in town during the afternoon.
•
The morning exercises, which were held at the L.D.S. church, were attended to the full capacity of the house, and were very interesting throughout. The sports, foot racing, horse racing, etc., took place on Main Street in the afternoon.
•
The morning baseball game between Grant and Rigby proved to be the best and most hotly contested ever held on the local grounds. Gardener for the visitors pitched a grand game, while Later from Rigby was at this best and received almost perfect support. Larson, the local’s center fielder, proved the star fielder of the game, gathering four catches out of as many chances, two of which were line drives.
•
Racing towards Salt Lake early this morning, the Yellowstone special, carrying passengers returning from Yellowstone Park, missed a disaster a matter of a few minutes when shortly after the passage of the train a section of the roadbed, 10 miles north of Downey, was washed out by a cloudburst which destroyed 100 feet of track and carried away a 16-foot embankment.
•
Meyer Cohn, a rancher, and another man discovered the washout a short while after the heavily loaded special flashed by. While one ran to the nearest station, Arimo, to give warning, the other man went up the track for the purpose of flagging the fast train which was expected.
•
Traffic in either direction was tied up for ten hours, while wrecking crews worked desperately to construct a temporary roadway, but the force of the water had not diminished to any appreciable extent by two o’clock this afternoon.
1920s
Tuberculosis in fowls in county. Tuberculosis of fowls or avian tuberculosis is a chronic infectious disease characterized by the formation of tuberculosis or nodules, and resembling tuberculosis of other animals and man. It is commonly called spotted liver, liver complaint, or rheumatism.
•
Lameness in one or both legs, or drooping of one or both wings is often observed, and may be the first symptom seen. Painful swellings often develop on the joints of the legs and wings which may break and discharge a cheesy material. The wattles, skin of the head, and membranes of the mouth and about the mouth and eyes become pale.
•
The surviving pioneers of 1847 living in Jefferson County, who attended the Diamond Jubilee of the Pioneers of 1847, were Ed. Ellsworth Sr., Angeline L. Bush, Caroline G. Heath, Jos.S. Hendrick, and Wm. James Hendrick.
•
The Rigby Boy Scouts of the Second Ward, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Geo. Sreeves and several other men, left Wednesday morning for a five-days’ outing at Fraser’s Dam and Island Park, making the trip in autos.
•
The celebrations of Grant and Lewisville on the 24th drew large crowds to each place, who were well repaid for their visits to both forenoon and afternoon programs. The committees of both towns are to be complimented for arranging such suitable celebrations.
•
The 24th passed off very quietly in Milo. No celebration so the people went to Shelton and Lincoln and a major part of the dancers were at Ririe for the evening. The Milo ball club played at Shelton and won by a score of 11 to 12.
1940s
The Modern Woodmen of America Lodges of eastern Idaho from Pocatello to St. Anthony gathered at Heise Hot Springs last Sunday, July 28, and celebrated the 15th annual picnic for the district. It was estimated upwards of 500 people attended. Rigby lodge team won the horse shoe tournament, and also one softball game.
•
The district indoor rifle club held an official shoot with Aberdeen scoring high. Rigby 2nd and Pocatello 3rd.
•
The family of the late W.F. Smith held their reunion Sunday at the Joe Smith ranch on Indian Creek with seventy members in attendance. Dinner was served at noon from one long table. The afternoon was spent playing softball, visiting and hiking.
•
The Men and Gleaner Girls of Idaho Falls, North Idaho Falls, Rigby, and Shelley Stakes were entertained at a swimming and dancing party at Riverside Gardens July 30th. Each stake was well represented and everyone seemed to have a very enjoyable evening. The office of the four stake organization wish to thank those whose cooperation and work made this event a success.
•
Ten acres of ground have been leased on West Piney creek by the Rigby and East Rigby stakes for a girls summer camp. The site is 8 miles north from the junction of the main highway at Swan Valley and the Teton Basin road. This growth of coniferous trees surround the clearing in the canyon, and an ice cold, clear stream provides ample water.
•
Logs have been cut and timber sawed for an 60x30-foot building, with a wing west and north. Work and the structure will start the coming month. A fence and a new road will be provided, work on the road no being underway.
1960s
July 7 is Jaycee Day in Rigby and they have slated a full day of activities which begin with breakfast at city park at 6:00 a.m. and continuing until 11:00 a.m. At 10:30 the top Little League teams, the Yankees and Pirates, will play ball at City park. About this time, the Jaycee Weenie Wagon will make its appearance, leaded with holiday “goodies.” The featured attraction of the day will be a sky diver exhibition, and the diver will make two descents.
•
Mrs. Inez Walker returned home last week from a visit to the Pacific Northwest where she visited with family members and also the fair at Seattle.
•
The Rigby High School class of 1952 reunion will be held this Saturday, July 7, at 8 p.m. at the White Elephant Supper Club. The admission will be $6 a couple, which will include dancing to our own private orchestra. A picnic for all families will be held at the Rigby City Park at 12 noon Saturday. Bring your own lunch.
•
Robert E. Lovell was installed as president of the Ririe Lions Club by Mr. Robert Purrington, International Counselor of Lions, from Rexburg, Thursday evening. In honor of the occassion, a dinner was prepared by Mrs. Eva Stitt, Mrs. Gale Reed, and Mrs. Burr Dennis, and the home economics department of the Ririe High School furnished girls to serve, clear the tables and do dishes.
•
First Security Bank will formally open its permanent banking quarters in Rigby on Friday, July 22, it was announced today by E. G. Chaffer, executive vice president, First Security Bank of Idaho, N. A. To introduce the new building to the people of Rigby and Jefferson County, the bank has planned open house activities throughout the day.