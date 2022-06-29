Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
The Cricket War Must be Fought to a Finish This Year. The past years' experience has taught your committees that the only practicable method of exterminating the pest is by constructing permanent fences, which consists of boards lined with tin. This effectually stops the crickets in their march and collects them together where they come in contact with the fence. This fencing costs $200 per mile, and when it is constructed the entire distance along the lines of the invading enemy, it constitutes a permanent barrier against the invasion of the crickets and by the use of crushing machines in the canals and river.
•
The roads leading to this town are in a deplorable condition, from all directions, and that something should be done to mend the evil conditions, is apparent to anyone who travels a few miles from town. Culverts are so out of repair in many instances as to need step ladders to reach them, mud holes are numerous and of a depth that crossing them is almost impossible. Active measures in the way of mending this evil should be taken at once. Let us have a little road work done, as soon as it quits raining.
•
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of mail were transferred in Pocatello Saturday from the main line of the Short Line to No. 7 north bound, on the Pocatello Butte division. Most of the mail came in on No. 1 from the west, having accumulated at La Grande on account of the O. R. & N. washouts between that point and Pendleton. Being destined for coast points, the pouches were brought back to the Gate City and rerouted via Butte, Spokane, and Portland, necessitating an extra haul of nearly 1000 miles. As a result the mail clerks on the north end are literally swamped, working shorthanded on the biggest mail blockade that has occurred in the history of the Harriman lines.
1926
PIONEER DAY CELEBRATION Program, Ball Games Races, Boxing-Wrestling, Fireworks and Dance. One of the largest crowds in the history of Rigby attended the Idaho Pioneer day celebration held here Tuesday, representatives of every town and community in the Upper Snake river valley being numbered among the visitors. The weather, although cool, remained fair throughout the day, and the wind ceased its activity. Not-with-standing the hundreds of automobiles going in all directions, no accidents of any nature marred the day's activities, and no arrests were made, moonshine being very conspicuous by its absence.
•
The fifty-fourth season for Yellowstone National Park will be fittingly opened this year June 20 at the north or Gardiner entrance by Director Stephen T. Mather, of the national park service. The opening exercises at the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner will be under auspices of the Rotary clubs of Livingston, Bozeman and Billings, Montana, who will entertain leading Rotarians from the international convention at Denver. The auto roads into Yellowstone were opened far earlier this year than ever before, a fact accounted for by the light winter snowfall and consequent early spring.
•
The Famous Players-Ben Robinson Company, alleged photo play company, seems to have come to grief after a short sojourn in endeavoring to interest people as actors in the company, providing they could pass a screen test, it being necessary according to the company to put up $50 per person to qualify. If the person qualified, they would be given a contract at from $5 to $15 a day acting. Hotel accommodations were reserved, meal tickets and other items purchased, with the suggestion "just send the bill to Rexburg, in care of Famous Players-Ben Robinson Co." Two men in charge at Rexburg were arrested Saturday, for not qualifying with corporation laws. The members of the company departed from Rigby about 1 o'clock Sunday morning, leaving unpaid bills, and a note to the effect that they had an argument relative to salary and had left the company.
1946
The proposed $40,000 bond issue for a central heating plant for the Rigby schools was again turned down at a special election held Tuesday, the vote being 123 yes and 91 no. A two-thirds majority vote was necessary on the question. At an election on the same question held April 30, the proposition lost by a single vote, being 37 yes and 20 no. At the same time Tuesday the question of a special 1 mill gymnasium levy carried 146 yes and 63 no; while the question of an additional 9 mill general levy for this year carried by a vote of 122 yes and 82 no. Considerable more interest was manifest in the election held Tuesday of this week, there being 214 votes registered.
•
The Snake river water report issued on June 22 by Lynn Crandall, district engineer, gave the Jackson Lake storage as 851,070 acre feet in comparison to 812,180 a year ago; Henrys Lake 79,350 compared to 80,000; Island Park reservoir 134,400, compared to 135,000; American Falls reservoir 1,717,460 compared to 1,697,200. The flow of the South Fork past the Heise station was 14,500 second feet compared to 14,700 a year ago. Precipitation the past week: Idaho Falls .44, .19 additional on June 24. Island Park and Moran, none.
•
The "City of Salmon" today was on its way down the “River of No Return," its maiden trip. But if the plans of the skippers— Clyde Smith and his son, Don—do not run awry, the "City of Salmon" will not be chopped into kindling wood but will be trucked back to its starting points in sections if necessary. That, of course, would put the first kibosh on the phrase "river of no return," but the roaring, rapid-filled Salmon could smirk and say: "Just a cheap trick. You still didn't go back the way you came down." Heretofore, all barges used to make the run from Salmon to Riggins were built new at Salmon and sold at Riggins for salvage.
•
The parades held both Friday and Saturday afternoon were highly successful and one of the pleasing features of the two day celebration. One of the surprises to the large number of onlookers were the number of horses in the parades, there being more than 300.
1966
The Jefferson County Stampede for 1966 may go down in the records as a success — It was. After being somewhat of a "drag" for faithful workers for a few years, it has now zoomed into popularity. Communities establish traditions by repeating and carrying out annual events and it now has been more than 45 years since Rigby began holding June celebrations, followed with rodeos. Lewisville for a number of years presented outstanding rodeos to finance their church building and then dropped the idea. Whatever your tastes in entertainment may be, rodeos are popular, they are outdoor fun for thousands.
•
According to facts The Rigby Star keeps, the number of senior high school graduates increased by 15 this year — last year it was 245 graduating seniors, this year it is 260, the largest number yet to be graduated within the county. It will be Rigby High School's 56th commencement and the 43rd anniversary for the Rigby seminary. Ten years ago, Jefferson County had less than 200 high school graduates from the four high schools.
•
Monday night, the Board of Trustees of School District 251, have for the time being called off the bond and advisory election scheduled for March 1st. In the past few days, the issue has become quite "hot" both as to the amount of the bond election - the economy factor and the location. People generally, whether they have children in school or not want the youngsters to have sufficient facilities to make up the essentials of education. It is the hope of most people, interested in good schools, that in the weeks ahead, a more amicable understanding may develop between the opposing factions.
•
City of Rigby voters cast ballots Tuesday with an overwhelming 87 percent in favor of the $180,000 bond issue which would improve and enlarge the city's sewage facilities. The bond issue will now provide funds to improve the City's collection system, and treatment plant and extend existing water mains, install new trunk lines to lift station, construct a lift station, and install twelve inch pressure lines to treatment facilities site. Residents in the western part of the city have long endured odors and pests which the present inadequate city sewage system created. Construction of Rigby's first sewer system began in 1939 and was in use in 1940.