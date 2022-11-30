Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
January 1966
The County Commissioners reviewed the 1966 preliminary budgets submitted by the various department heads at their regular meeting January 10. The total budget for 1966 for all purposes is $617,858.00 compared to $526,255.00 for 1965. The largest increase is in the Road and Bridge. The County receives approximately $150,000.00 from the State as Motor Users Revenue to help in financing the budget.
•
The Jefferson County Sportsmen and the Jefferson County Bowmen are sponsors of a film on adventure, hunting, big game animals and incomparable scenery, coming here in a two-hour color film, February 16. The show in full color will be presented at the Rigby senior high school auditorium with George Reue bringing his northwest Hunting movie. One of the novelties of the film, is that there are no guns in the picture or in the camp, yet 22 big game animals are brought to camp without a shot being fired.
February 1966
The lack of behavior of some communities during the current basketball season has brought some scathing comments. It seems that name-calling, unnecessary booing and poor conduct on the part of some of the spectators has drawn editorial comment. Somewhere in the fracas, the word “sportsmanship”, has gone out the door. Let me be proud to say that Rigby has not fallen under this classification and we hope that in the upcoming tournament good sportsmanship will be the chief aim of both players and their enthusiastic supporters.
•
A magazine was handed to me by a friend in which it said that a Harvard psychiatrist came out recently with a proposal that children in school be taught in their classes how to drink alcoholic liquor. The alleged purpose of what the professor called “practice drinking” would be to instruct children in the “correct” use of alcoholic beverages and give them experience with liquor under supervised conditions.
March 1966
Among 30 girl drill teams to compete in the Ninth Annual Marching Tournament in Idaho Falls this Saturday, March 26 are members of the Rigby High Troyettes. Stepping lively to the theme of the “Beverley Hillbillies” and the resounding beat of the drum the Rigby Troyettes are practicing everyday in preparation for the coming of the “Intermountain Marching Contest”. Despite cold weather, Idaho’s slight breezes, mixed with a spring snowstorm, and an occasional waltz with the flu the girls have practiced with the pep band in the street for the down town parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
•
A new stamp vending machine has been installed in the post office lobby at the Rigby office. The machine will take nickels, dimes and quarters. 5 cents inserted gives a single 5¢ stamp. 10 cents inserted gives 2 4¢ stamps and 2¢ change. The two 4 cent stamps can be used for airmail. Effective March 26, 1966, the fees on Money Orders, Registry, Certified, Insured and COD mail will be in-creased slightly. Minimum fees are as follows: Money Order — from 0.01 to 10.00 -25¢. Registry — from $.00 to 100.00 – 75¢. Certified — 30¢. Insured — from 0.01 to 15.00 — 20¢ — COD — from 0.01 to 10.00 — 60¢.
April 1966
Residents of Jefferson County are getting a sharp reminder, as they ready themselves for the April 15th deadline. Last year they turned in approximately $1,593,000 in personal income taxes to the Federal coffers. The indications from Washington are that taxes will have to go up in the not-distant future to meet the various financial pressures with which the country is contending. However, by virtue of the new tax withholding bill just passed by Congress, the financial jolt that comes on April 15 each year will be practically eliminated in the future
•
Rigby Hosted 800 Children at Easter Egg Hunt Despite Cold, Windy Day. The children, under eight years of age, swarmed over City Park, the north end for the younger group and the south section for those up to 8 years. Roberts, Menan and Ririe, held similar egg hunts for their children and they had record turnouts. During the afternoon, the children packed the Royal theater to capacity for ta free matinee.
May 1966
Next Monday is Memorial Day, a day set apart now for nearly a hundred years to honor our war dead. Listening to reports on Vietnam, our casualties, dead and wounded and remembering that Korea was only a few years after World War II, one realizes that there has been little peace in the world, for the terrific price war has taken from all nations. If you do not have any war dead, then you should be thankful, but at the same time grateful for those who have died and served. Since 1945, my own memories go back to those boys — high school graduates or less in years, who never had an opportunity to reach any potential — yet they are still going to war.
•
The devastating winds of Saturday, followed by lowering temperatures both Saturday and Sunday nights left their mark on crops, orchards, gardens and flower beds. Hail followed rain drizzle and then a wet snow fell, which froze on the ground and was some protection. The wind was severe, blowing topsoil throughout southern and eastern Idaho and in some instances exposing potato seed. The Saturday wind was over an area of Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho and had about the same effect over the entire region.
June 1966
The Rigby High School graduating class’ gift to the school was rather unique — a Victory bell — to be used on all occasions when scores are made in basketball, football, basketball or on other occasions. The next group will probably appoint or elect a bellringer and if the bell tones are loud enough, it will be heard around town. We think it is a fine gift and if you hear a bell ringing when sports are in session in Rigby, you will know that Rigby is scoring.
•
Capacity Crowds Pleased With 2-Day Rodeo. The evening program was carried out in detail without delay, which made a hit with the large crowds attending. The antics of Benny Bender, rodeo clown, drew many laughs, while his many narrow escapes from the charges of the Brahma bulls during the performance drew unanimous grasps from the audience. On at least two occasions he managed to escape over the fence by the narrow margin of his oversize pants.
July 1966
•
I want to congratulate several thousand motorists, Idahoans and non-Idahoans. You came through the Fourth of July holiday last weekend without a fatality on Highway 191. And it is quite an accomplishment in view of the fact that the bulk of the travel was on the paved cow path between Idaho Falls and Chester. A friend of mine told me he came north on the Archer-Lyman road the afternoon of the Fourth and stopped at the stop sign where the road feeds into 191. He sat there for fifteen minutes before there was enough break in the traffic to allow him to drive onto the highway.
August 1966
Registration will consist of obtaining a schedule of classes, pay fees and receive a locker. Fees are as follows: Registration fee for seventh and eighth grade, $3.00. Ninth grade, $6.00. All other fees are the same for all grades; student body fee, $3.00, towel $2.00, class .50¢, consumable supplies .97¢, and sales tax .03¢. Total cost for seventh and eighth grades will be $9.50. Total cost for ninth grade $12.50.
Now rounding out his thirty-third year as manager of the Jefferson County Fair, Carl M. Shaner, Ririe, probably holds a unique record. He began with the original fair board, 33 years ago and has continued in the same position since that time, with the heavy duties of manager which entitles pre-fair activities for several months. In addition to fair management for 33 years he has served as mayor of the Village of Ririe and later as mayor of the City of Ririe for 27 years, which is also somewhat of a record.
September 1966
Residents of Jefferson County have developed a big thirst — for soda pop, that is. As a result, the fizz biz has become big biz locally. More pop is being consumed and more money is being spent in that direction than ever before. In the past year, according to the latest estimate, local residents put away soft drinks at the record rate of 122 bottles (8 oz) per capita. They went for the works — cola drinks, ginger ale, root beer, sparkling mixes and the wide variety of fruit pops and other beverages.
The Jefferson County Commissioners have made a request that all hauling of sand at the Annis Little Buttes on the county’s ground be stopped. The county is making plans to establish a recreational area within the confines of the present location. The continued hauling of sand is said to be detrimental, and the commissioners have asked that people discontinue this practice. The area offers some fine recreational opportunities to be considered by the county in their future planning.
