Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1913The water question is still a problem, mains and pipes being frozen in various parts of town. In fact some sections of town is entirely out of water and likely to remain so until the ground thaws out so that it will be possible to get at the pipes.
The income tax, now one of the provisions of the constitution of the United States, through Wyoming’s ratification, is the sixteenth change in the constitution, and the first since reconstruction. Wyoming today completed the list of thirty-six states, three-fourths of the union, which approved the provision. The new law probably will supersede the corporation tax and provide for a tax on all incomes above $5,000. A general income tax is expected to bring in nearly one hundred million annually.
Whereas, In the past many children have been committed to the Idaho State Industrial Training school simply because they have been unfortunate to have parents who were too poor to properly support them, many children having only a widowed mother to take of them and are forced to earn a living for them at the same time, both of which she is unable to do, and Whereas, Poverty, desertion by a husband, or widowhood, to a woman having a family to support is punishment enough without tearing her children away from her and sending them to a “reform school” when such children are not incorrigible, but the only crime is poverty.
IDAHO’S NEW LIQUOR LAW. Section 1 provides that it shall be unlawful for any physician to issue a prescription for liquor except in cases of actual sickness. Sec. 2 provides, no person shall sell anyone alcohol for any purpose until such applicant shall go before a clerk of a city, or village, where the alcohol shall be used. Sec. 3 provides that no wine shall be sold for any purpose except sacramental, and when only using the wine. Sec 4 has to do with pharmacists in the selling of intoxicating liquors and he must be regularly licensed. Sec. 5 provides that no person shall bring or deliver into the state, or have upon his person, or in his baggage, or keep in his residence, for his private use more than one gallon of liquor, or one case of beer at any one time.
1933The county snowplow made a trip to the Roberts bridge, clearing the road west of Menan. The road was cleared on the return trip via Annis, reaching Rigby late Tuesday night. The clearing was difficult owing to the heavy crust of snow and deep drifts encountered. The plow made a trip north and west to Lewisville Wednesday, endeavoring to reach the Grant section to clear a road for a funeral. The road was opened in Lewisville section to enable the shipment of 12 cars of potatoes, which had been sacked for some time.
When Oregon Short Line passenger No. 20 pulled into American Falls from the west during the blizzard Monday morning and one of its two engines had been put out of commission by the storm. Before the train left Minidoka an extra engine was attached and the train started across the desert in the teeth of a 40-mlle gale. Fine snow filtered into the boiler of the head engine, and in spite of the best efforts of the fireman the needle of the steam gauge droppe. Coming down the hill to the Snake river bridge the locomotive “died”. After it had been set out here the engineer found that the boiler was sheathed in six inches of ice.
Poor Trout Get No Sleep. The state senate today defeated a bill prohibiting fishing between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. The vote on the bill which had passed the house, was 11 to 31. Senator Shafer (D., Nez Perce), chairman of the fish and game committee served notice that tomorrow he might ask reconsideration.
Two Per Cent Sales Tax Again Shows. The measure, construed, would levy a tax on all of all sales of natures, with the exception of personal services, farmers who sell their livestock and farm products. This means, in analysis of the bill, that all retail stores, newspapers and printing plants and virtually all other industries, will fall under the tax.
1953”During the week the Boise papers contained an article written by Senator Welker complaining about the price of Idaho russet potatoes being retailed in Washington, D. C. at 9¢ per lb., while at the same time Idaho farmers were only receiving around $2.70 per hundred at the farm. “In checking here in Boise, I find that leading stores are retailing potatoes at 8½¢ per lb., with only a freight haul of from 50 to 300 miles.”It would appear there is a greater graft here in our own ‘front door,’ and it seems that the whole mess should be thoroughly investigated.”
America has come a long way since the thirteen colonies were led through a bloody revolution by General George Washington and hardened into a new-born nation. But the man who was our first President seems to have envisioned America’s future leadership in world affairs, not in a military sense, but as a leader of mankind toward the better life of freedom and equality. By some odd twist of fate, New York, then the capital city when Washington held office, is now the United Nations headquarters and, in a sense, a world capital.
Utah Construction Co., Salt Lake City, is apparent low bidder on a contract for first phase construction of ground testing facilities for a prototype aircraft propulsion reactor at the national reactor testing station. The firm’s bid of $4,583,028.20 was the lowest of nine opened Tuesday by members of the Idaho operations office’s contract board. Plans and specifications for the second portion of the work, construction of an initial engine test area is expected to be somewhat smaller than the current project.
Two young men recently got into a school bus, loaded with children, in front of the Ririe school building, and preceded to drive off while the bus driver was at the school building. The bus was driven down one of the alleys and struck a garbage can. At this point, with the children screaming, the self-appointed drivers thought it was time to leave; stopping the bus and made their get-away. Tudor Bill Laughlin, 19, was returned from Brighton Colo., to face a charge, while a warrant has been issued for Donald James, 19, Los Angeles.
1973The BYU-Ricks Center for Continuing Education announces the beginning of a new special interest class in Idaho Falls. The class “Creating Your Life Through Autobiography,” will last for five weeks. It will cover techniques of Journal Writing and Autobiography Writing. The course wil1 be taught by Professor Donnell Hunter, English department head. Professor Hunter says the class is important because personal journals can be of great value both for historical and genealogical research.
Will it End in Surplus or Deficit? A special subcommittee has come up with a revenue estimate of $156.6 million for the next fiscal year. A minor, yet significant, difference between estimates by the Governor and the committee is that the Governor maintains that the state will end up this fiscal year with a deficit, and the committee sees a $1 million surplus. The Governor is almost forced to his position on a deficit, because he still has not lifted all the 1.9 per cent holdback in the agency spending imposed last year.
They tell us that the return of our Prisoners of War, or those whose names have been sent home as alive, should begin this week, and we rejoice with each family who will welcome one of these men—yet mindful of those who are not returning.
You ask—what’s wrong? Here are some of the answers this writer gleaned over the weekend. There are 175.000 more bars in the United States than there are churches. The liquor bill is twelve times as much as that expended for public education. And you wonder what’s wrong—these figures tell the story.
