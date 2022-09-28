Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
Robert Dinsdale brought to this office last Saturday evening a sample of alfalfa, the largest stock measuring exactly nine feet in length. The same was grown on the island, and if there is taller lucerne anywhere in this end of the United States we would be pleased to see it.
•
The fence around the city property is now completed and a good job it is, the posts having been well set and the wire stretched in the best manner possible, it is the intention of the town authorities, as soon as material can be secured, to put up hitching posts at convenient points, and thus protect the fence from the thoughtless who would otherwise use the same for hitching purposes. Next spring the square will be seeded to grass and shade trees will be set around the grounds, and Rigby will have a park such as every citizen will feel proud of.
•
The Smart-Webster Live Stock Co. are taking all their sheep to Nevada, where they have leased pasture land for 50 per cent of their flocks. They have been compelled to do this on account of the high price demanded of them for hay. If the removal of vast flocks from our county will hasten the day of the arrival of the settler with his family, then haste the day. If there was ever a time in the history of the sheep industry when holders of large flocks could afford to pay $5 per ton for hay, the time is now. Wool, the past season, brought from 21 to 23 cents per pound, and yet the firm mentioned by the Standard, rather than pay the farmers a living price for hay, after pasturing off the free range all summer, are now arranging to ship their sheep.
1926
The pool hall owned and operated by John Burwell Roberts, was robbed sometime Sunday night, entrance being made through a coal chute and then a portion of the floor removed. The contents of two punch boards were taken, aggregating a loss of about $200. The punch boards contained a rifle, pistol, several wrist watches, cuff links and other jewelry. A small amount of money was taken, but no tobacco or candy was missing. The same night a small eating house operated by Billy Ayer, at Roberts, was entered and twelve sandwiches were taken. This was the second robbery within a month in Roberts.
•
A motorcycle polo game will be played at Riverside Gardens next Wednesday following the dance.
•
The hard frost of last Thursday night was a record breaker so far as the Upper Snake river valley is concerned, for its severity in September, reports as low as 12 above being recorded for the extreme east end of county while on Main street in Rigby the thermometer registered 20 above on Thursday and Friday nights. As a result apples were frozen on the trees, the great majority of orchards being loaded with unpicked fruit, no one expecting such a frost so early. The hard freeze was not a local one, visiting the west end of the state, extending from the entire northwest east as tar as Iowa, and being unprecedented in its severity.
•
Practically tying up all sales of water rights for land under the large holdings of Mud Lake settlers and promising a lawsuit involving priorities which may last for years and affecting both new and old water rights, Ernest Sauve, has filed his pendens papers against between 400 and 600 water users. Rights dating back as far as 1882 may be questioned if the suit goes to trial in the federal court. The action, brought by H. S. McMartin, on behalf of a Mud Lake water user, is one evidently intended to draw the lines sharply between the rights on the streams, and the newer rights to the waters of Mud Lake, into which most of the streams flow in the high water season. The case will be one of the biggest of its kind ever tried in the state.
1946
E. T. Taylor, master of the Idaho state grange, stated that of all the problems disturbing Idahoans at this time, none can keep up with the protests piling up against the shortage of sugar. He said in an interview here: "Housewives, seeing the thousands of tons of finest fruit going to waste for lack of sugar to can it with, are calling for the government bureaucrats to turn loose the great stocks of sugar that are held in the warehouses of the northwest. With sugar warehouses piled high with last year’s sugar, and with no place to pile this season’s crop that is but sixty days away, the picture of colossal waste going on is bitterly resented.”
•
County Fair At Ririe Declared The Best Held. Joe Marks, of Rexburg, made a parachute leap from a plane Saturday afternoon, with the plane at an elevation of about 3,000 feet. It is estimated that the attendance Friday and Saturday totaled nearly 10,000. The Friday morning program included song, Lewisville male quartet; comic reading, Dora Erickson; violin duet Lue Brown and Patricia Snow; musical novelty, Ivan Harker, and vocal duet, Elayne and Edythe Bright. Sports events were held during the afternoon, including horse races. Two parades, one for children and one for adults.
•
Water has appeared for the first time in some Rigby residence basements this year. Water has also reached record height in some Rigby business district basements, reaching a depth of 14 inches in the Royal theater basement. Water has appeared in the school basements each September and October for the past several years, but not to the depth nor as early in the season. Some residents venture their guess as to the cause of the growing menace, the fact that the natural drainage to the west and southwest has been cut or retarded by improved highways north and south, the high grades built up thus affecting the ordinary drainage. In any event the water this year in basements reached record proportions, with apparently no heavier irrigation than was used last year.
1966
Flying Saucers? Reports of seeing a flying saucer or a similar object in the Rigby area, Tuesday night, was said to have been accompanied by a noise, similar to that of a jet. The object was said to be moving in a spinning motion and that it had fast blinking lights.
•
There has been no peace as far as the school situation in District 251 since the district was consolidated. The bond as carried by a substantial vote, well above the two-thirds majority. However, the funds did not meet the requirements of the district at that time and resulting dissatisfaction followed — the hiring and firing of administrative heads and personnel became so frequent that NEA came in here to conduct a survey and later made a report — which included such indictments as sectionalism, public apathy, etc.
•
A north Idaho town has a sign posted on a main highway— "Go Slow, We Have no Hospital." From all the reports of the inadequate ambulance services in this entire area, one believes it to be a proper sign and in Rigby, we might add the words — No Ambulance or Hospital. Somewhere along for public services, Jefferson county has the distinction of being the only county, save Clark, without some kind of a hospital in all eastern and most of central Idaho. Without either ambulance or hospital, we are in a precarious position when it comes to illnesses, emergencies, blood transfusions, oxygen and accidents.
•
For the pure hell of it — someone has bent over the steel flag pole at City park until it touches the ground. It is metal and was a gift by the VFW Post to the Girl Scouts last year during their summer camp and could be used at any time for flying the flag. It took some pretty strong backs and weak minds, to do such a thing. These actions cannot be classified as "fun” or "pranks"; it is plain wanton destruction, a pretty low grade of Americanism to tear down a flag pole. Girl Scouts of the Rigby area are going to have to arm themselves with brick-bats and look for the low-down culprits who have succeeded for the third time in breaking down their flag pole.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.