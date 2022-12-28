Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
A special to the Oregonian from Chehalis says an attempt to assassinate Judge M. Yoder, by blowing his house up with dynamite. The dynamite tore a hole about eight feet long and three feet wide alongside the bedstead where the judge and his wife were sleeping. Although painfully bruised, neither received serious injury. The outrage is believed to be the outcome of a divorce which Judge Yoder recently obtained for the wife of a butcher, John Spitzner, known here as “Bologna John.”
•
A Texas railroad has ordered that no boys are to be employed in the company’s shops who have not completed eight grades of school, while none are to be taken for clerical work who have not completed a high school course. Compulsory education laws would become mighty nearly obsolete if similar rules were adopted by all business and industrial concerns.
•
The upper Snake river valley is certainly a favored section of the United States in the matter of storms. Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the country generally was visited by storm, high winds, snow and sleet. In many places throughout the west snow fell to the depth of several feet. Railroad traffic between Ogden and Salt Lake City was suspended for two days, and in instances whole trains were blown from the track. Here in the valley, while the wind blew quite hard, no damage was done, and no snow fell.
1926
Ted Ellsworth this week received his Hereford bull calf from Douglas Longyear, of Los Angeles, which he won by answering a radio program from KFI, at that station last May, and thereby secured the laugh on his friends who have been “kidding” him since he received the word that he won the calf last spring. The calf is now good sized and came through express prepaid, which made another hit with Ted.
•
Court House Notes. Registration for the general election was completed Saturday night and the books turned over to the auditor’s office. There are 565 voters registered in Rigby precinct No. 2 and 360 in Rigby Precinct No. 1. Upon making the rounds at the courthouse Wednesday afternoon, which was quite cloudy and gloomy, The Star reporter stopped in the office of the probate judge. Judge Groom was busy at his desk and when asked why he had neither light nor fire in his office, he replied in two words, “Strict Economy.”
•
Rigby Schools Will Not Close for Harvest. It was found that while many had to be absent, the number kept out at any one time was less than 20 per cent of the high school enrollment. The teachers have instituted make-up classes for pupils dismissed to help with farm crops. While the teachers have responded heartily to the request for this additional work, the same spirit has not always been shown by pupils. Pupils have often remained out of school when they could have been present. In their anxiety to help the student the teacher must not neglect that important factor—the development of a good character, with a proper sense of values.
1946
Mrs. Maude Taylor of Butler, Pa., writes The Star of conditions in that section of the state: “I wish I was back in Idaho. The cost of living is higher by far than it is out home. I paid 85¢ a pound for steak, 40¢ a pound for Crisco, 87¢ for a pound of butter, 70¢ per pound for chicken, and the other day paid 70¢ per pound for fish. Boiled ham was selling for $1.15 per pound. Then there are the strikes all over here. The city bus drivers had a strike, and it lasted 60 days.”
•
Dr. J. C. Sorensen, of Camas, stated that he has furnished stock for the eleven various Round-ups and Rodeos throughout southern Idaho, and that part of his stock is now at Madison Square Garden. One of the interesting experiences last year was when the bulls got out at night and wandered down the street to the piers. The resultant excitement and the many cops scared the bulls almost to death. Another factor of the big city that was strange to a westerner was the large crowds, “like the 20,000,000 that were in the city when the fleet was in New York.” “Lots of those people who live in the big city were never out of town in their lives, and I became acquainted with one resident, 33 years old, who had never been over nine blocks from home.”
Due to the extreme paper shortage the Scouts of the county have been asked to again collect waste paper. All Scouts are busy in the fields and they have made a patriotic plea to the people to tie up their waste paper in bundles and bring it to the post office at Rigby. It will be assembled there and then taken to the warehouse at Idaho Falls to be weighed and paid for at the rate of $15 per ton. All paper is wanted with the exception of paste board.
1966
For the pure hell of it — someone has bent over the steel flag pole at City park until it touches the ground. It is metal and was a gift by the VFW Post to the Girl Scouts last year during their summer camp and could be used at any time for flying the flag. It took some pretty strong backs and weak minds, to do such a thing. These actions cannot be classified as “fun” or “pranks”; it is plain wanton destruction, a pretty low grade of Americanism to tear down a flag pole. Girl Scouts of the Rigby area are going to have to arm themselves with brick-bats and look for the low-down culprits who have succeeded for the third time in breaking down their flag pole.
•
Chief of Police, Dick Lords, is urging all motorists to use utmost caution towards our small citizens, who will be out for Trick-or-Treat this Halloween. These little goblins will be darting across streets and between cars and they certainly deserve the most careful attention. Also, any information from senior citizens, to aid in the prevention of violence and destruction over this holiday, will be appreciated. Teenagers are urged to attend the parties and entertainment provided by this and surrounding communities. They were planned for your enjoyment.
•
THE OLD TIMER’S CLOSET — A young girl came in Friday as the Old Timers was being written and immediately came to the desk to inquire what the large books were for. We told her they were the files of The Rigby Star. The large cabinet contains the volumes of The Rigby Star from 1905 to 1957. Here they are kept dry and dirt proof and in them could be found almost a complete and accurate history of this community for more than sixty years. They are perhaps the most valuable possession in any newspaper office, save the mailing list of subscribers.
•
On the strength of recent economic studies, it appears that local families had a loss in the year, attributable to inflation, of about $111 on the average. The estimate is based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and on figures presented before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress. They show that the consumer dollar was worth about 2 cents less last year than in 1964. The major change was in the cost of food, which rose over 4.5 percent in the year. Transportation costs went up 4 percent and services, 2.5 percent. Most economists feel that a tax rise is necessary to halt the upward wage-price spiral.
