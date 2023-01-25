Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1913
John Cutler met with an accident last Thursday evening about six o’clock which resulted in him sustaining two quite severe cuts on the fore head. He was steaming up his popcorn machine in the rear of the building occupied by Mr. Muir, when the machine blew up and flying, pieces struck him in the head and on the right hand. It is thought that the pipes in the machine were frozen and that the big head of steam could not escape and the blowing up of the boiler was the result. The machine was a total wreck, pieces flying for a hundred feet in all directions.
Somewhat Chilly. A small sized January thaw last week was followed Saturday and Sunday by a bitter northeast wind which made six below feel like fifty. But that was only a sort of a running start, as it were, for real cold. On Monday morning at sunrise thermometers on the north side registered 32 below, and those on the south side in the lee of the river dropped to 36 below. Since that time moderate weather has prevailed, with a plentiful fall of snow.
Six Day School Week. Another blow has been struck at the liberty of the small boy! If senate bill No. 23, by Hart, which was introduced in the senate last Saturday morning, becomes a law, the school holidays customarily held each Saturday will become but a memory; the weekly fishing trips and secret journeys to forbidden “swimmin’ holes” will be but recollections of the past, and the name of Hart will take its place in fairy legends alongside of that of “The Goo Goo Man,” and other enemies of childhood.
An enabling act bill was introduced in the house Wednesday by Representative Gilchrist, asking for organization of a new county, to be called Jefferson. That the new county would be able to maintain itself, is best shown by the valuation within its boundaries: Lewisville $ 42.267.00; Roberts 57,475.00; Lorenzo 9,077.00; Labelle 9,832.00; Menan 64,192.00; Rigby 386,515.00; personal property not attached in above towns 68,403.00; township valuations in twp. 3,385,826.00; valuations of twp. 360,007.00; Twps. 110,043.00; Transient stock 104,437.00; Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone Co 25,328.00; Oregon Short Line Ry 2,960.190.00; Western Union Telegraph Co 7,100.00; Postal Telegraph & Telephone Co 15,200.00; Woods Live Stock Co 36,316.00; TOTAL $7,672,428.00.
1933
By agreement among the wholesalers and local service stations last week the price of gasoline has been reduced here from 26c to 24c a gallon. One of the stations here held out for the same retail prices as Idaho Falls, which was finally agreed to.
Idaho forests contain 58,857 deer and half that many other game animals, a compilation made today by the state game department disclosed. The compilation was made from surveys conducted by the forest service in each of the 18 national forests in the state covering virtually all the major game territory in Idaho. Next in number to deer were 9,498 elk. Mountain goat numbered 2,857, antelope 2,734, mountain sheep 1,594, and moose 447. Bear, including silver-tip grizzlies, black, brown and all others totaled 4,851.
This section of the valley was visited by a six inch fall of snow Saturday and Sunday, which was welcome, as many fields were bare as result of the recent winds piling the snow on the various highways throughout the valley. The storm was general throughout the Upper Snake River Valley, according to reports Monday morning. The storm Saturday night was presaged by high temperatures throughout the day with mercury climbing to 40 degrees in Idaho Falls. Snow on up-town sidewalks after the storm was from 2 to 4 feet deep.
The farmer’s present plight is not a result of the depression but rather the depression is a result of the farmer’s plight, declared A. S. Goss, chairman of the executive committee of the national grange and outstanding farm leader, in an address at the annual meeting. Goss asserted that during the years from 1920 to 1930, while practically every other industry and special interest benefited from protective legislation, agriculture, was gradually being drained, not only of its earnings but also of its capital. “I believe,” the speaker said, “that had the proper legislation in behalf of the farmer been enacted five years ago this nation would have been able to have steered clear of the world-wide depression.”
1953
In California it’s the Rose Bowl; Texas the Cotton Bowl; Florida the Gator Bowl; but in Idaho on New Year’s Day it’s the Ice Bowl at Roberts. For one of the above football games it is $10 a seat just for a football game. At Roberts New Year’s Day for $1, fans will see cutter races, snow plane races, jalopy races, horse races, ski jumping and ski joring contests all in one afternoon while they sit in the warmth of their cars. And besides, it’s no doubt the biggest bowl of its kind in the nation.
Of the two page Christmas greeting ads published in The Star for Christmas week, 1922, six of the businesses still remain: J. C. Penney Company, Jensen Barber Shop, The Rigby Star, The Hub (now Block’s), Smith Hardware, and Rigby Drug, now Reed Drug.
Ross Lee, city clerk, informed The Star this week that the total amount received by the city from the parking meters during 1952 was $3,159.00. The amount of the city’s “take” on the slot machines operating in the city during 1952, amounted to $17,421.47. Added to this is the license of $125 per quarter for each machine licensed. Of this amount the city gets one-half, the state one-fourth and the county one-fourth. At the present time there are 19 slot machines licensed in Rigby.
It will be forty years, February 18th, 1953, since Gov. John M. Haines signed the law which created Jefferson county. The county, while not comprising its original boundary lines, extends east and west for miles with ranches and farms. When the county was created a vote of 1827 votes were cast in favor of division and 603 against which represented almost 100 per cent of the registered voters—the vote for president in 1952 in Jefferson county was 4444, against the total of 2430 votes at the time of the creation of the county.
1973
Young people are like sponges— they soak up environment. Our Australian student guests throughout the county for the past six weeks have now gone home, a little happier and far mor knowledgeable in what the average American is and how America, the great middleclass, live and work. Parents who too them into their homes and with others arranged for a daily schedule of interesting thing to do — have been better contributors to improve international relations, than many a stiff-backed U.S. ambassador in a foreign court.
Our first robin report of 1973 came from Mr. J. L. (Charlotte) Brown, Friday. The small berries which ripen in the fall, begin to ferment after the first hard freeze and with the water content of the berries, the robins become intoxicated after eating. They are wobbly, can’t fly, and are good prey for cats who linger near.
The current flu, which has reached epidemic proportions, has hit most houses, business and offices and around town the last of the week, you noticed the absence of employees in the various places. It is not an illness to treat lightly, bed rest, some mediation and extra caution during the run of the disease are important. The medical people tell us as there is no known serum to combat the present type of flu. It knows no age limit from small children to the oldsters.
Without warning the price of food went skyrocketing after Christmas. It has caused a real hardship on people of limited income, eggs were high in the protein diet and these people could substitute eggs for meat, cheese, etc., and their buying power greatly reduced. Some have told us that there are quite a number of food items they can no longer buy—and many are too independent to ask for welfare or food stamps.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.