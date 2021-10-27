Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Last Monday the Oregon Short Line ran their first passenger train to Driggs. After climbing grades, winding around curves and crossing many high bridges, the highest being 110 feet, drawn by two engines, the train reached Driggs at 5 o’clock Monday evening, the whole population the town and surrounding country being at the depot to greet the visitors. On arriving up town a very creditable parade was indulged in, after which came a ball game between Ashton and Driggs. Shortly before two o’clock Tuesday morning those who cared to return home on the first train boarded the cars and at 7 o’clock Tuesday morning the tired pilgrims from Rigby who made the trip reached home.
•
Orrin Howard, the 12-year-old son of Harry Howard, of Lewisville, met with an accident from being thrown from a horse, last Saturday evening, which resulted in breaking his left arm. The break was so bad that in order to save the boy’s life it became necessary to amputate his arm Tuesday.
•
Melvin Casper nearly severed one of his thumbs off close to his hand, Wednesday of last week, while putting an ax in a bale of hay. It is believed he will save his thumb.
•
To the Electors of Fremont County, Idaho: Without my knowledge or consent a petition was filed, placing me in nomination as a candidate for the office of County Superintendent. I went to the office of the Auditor and Recorder and notified that officer of the fact that I declined to accept the nomination; under his direction I prepared a written declaration which he accepted as sufficient. It appears that acting now under the advice of the Democratic County Attorney the Auditor and Recorder refuses to leave my name off the printed ballot. I take this means of advising the fair minded people of Fremont county that I am not a candidate for that or any other office.
1932
Somewhere in Idaho there was born in August or early September a child whose mother was only 14 years old. The news was carried in the monthly report of Miss Retta Martin, director of vital statistics. Alongside were other unusual disclosures. The largest family reporting a new youngster already had 15 children. One child was born to a woman of 47, listed as the oldest mother. The youngest father of the month was 18 years old, and the oldest father was 72, just four times the younger father’s age.
•
An interesting spud story comes from Clark relative to attempted contracts between two individuals over a field of potatoes. One man offered to harvest the crop for one-third. The owner, after reviewing situation for a short time, offered to give the man the field of potatoes and a cellar to place them in if he would hire the owner of the field at $6 per day to plow them out, the owner to furnish four head of horses and the potato digger. Neither offer was accepted.
•
Tentative endorsement of the Grand Teton Reservoir company application for a million and a half dollar loan from the Reconstruction Finance corporation for the purpose of building a storage reservoir on the Teton river in the Teton basin was given by the statewide committee on reclamation, water storage and conservation at a special meeting held in Idaho Falls Monday. This endorsement, however, is based on the report yet to be made. If this report shows the project to be feasible from the viewpoint of the engineers, then the committee endorses it in regard to the economic necessity and the ability of the project to pay its way out on the basis of 100,000 acres at $15 per acre foot.
•
Madison High of Rexburg and Rigby played a scoreless tie football game on the local field last Friday afternoon. The Rigby team had no possible chance to score, except on a forward pass or trick play and due to the slippery condition of the field such plays were hare to execute. The only chance the locals had to break even was to keep Madison from crossing their goal line.
Six times the giants from Rexburg placed the ball on the one yard line. Six times the crowd was held breathless as the Rigby team held like a stone wall on their newly learned “goal line defense.”
1952
Henry Coles, 17 of Ucon, was arrested by Deputy Sheriff Bruce Rising, for reckless driving Saturday night, after the car driven by Coles sideswiped a sheriff’s car being driven by Deputy Rising on the Ririe highway. The accident occurred as a car operated by Coles swung around a car and sideswiped the sheriff’s car as it drove into the narrow borrow pit in an effort to avoid a head-on collision. Coles had four other youths in the car but no one was injured.
Early Saturday morning, November 1, 1952, will see four thousand scouts of the Teton Peaks Council move out to all the homes in the council area with the “Get Out the Vote” door knob hangers. Even to homes in remote Stanley, Clayton, and others where there are too few people to have a scout unit will be covered by scouts and cubs from places where there are scouts.
GROWING ‘EM WITH HANDLES— “For easier pickin’ “ was the comment of Bob Olsen, on whose farm, north of Rigby, these wire-encircled spuds were grown. Maybe an added improvement, for eating a too-hot-to-handle baked potato.
The council signed an agreement for the purchase of the Joker Club building on Main street, immediately west of the Armory, for use as a public library. The purchase price of the building was $6800. The building, with minor changes, is considered an excellent building for the library, having hard wood floors, spacious room, an oil furnace, and its location is ideal and handy. The library for several years has occupied the council room at the city building, and the additional books which have been added, made the space crowded and somewhat inconvenient.
1972
ROBERTS—A fire, caused by sparks from an exhaust pipe on the truck, destroyed two 24 foot trailers and 24 tons of hay belonging to Melvin Hunsaker of Ogden. Utah Saturday night. When the driver saw the fire he attempted to throw off enough bales to control the fire. When this proved ineffective, he drove along the edge of the highway in an attempt to tip the load off. This also failed and he pulled off the highway and disconnected the tractor, which escaped damage.
Protest against the closure of the Lorenzo post office in petition form, is being circulated among the patrons of that post office which has been in existence for approximately 75 years. In talking with Kenneth Scott, retired rural mail carrier, he told The Star that the office serves approximately 300 families, which includes Lorenzo and rural route 1. The construction of the new highway through Lorenzo would leave the post office in an isolated area for patrons, is one basis for the closure. The closure of the Lorenzo post office is also said to be in the line of economy.
“Grit,” America’s Family newspaper, printed at Williamsport, Pa., runs a series each week on “I’m Proud of My Town.” The prize winner for the week of October 1st was Mary Ann Harris, Ririe, written in 200 words or less. Mary Ann wrote that she was proud “of my little town of Ririe, Idaho which is nestled in a valley near the south fork of the Snake River—its grain elevators, the old log community hall on our short Main street, the potato cellars outside of town. I am even more proud of the 565 persons who make Ririe such a nice place to live—to have the children say ‘hello’. The oldsters are especially thoughtful.
To observe Veterans Day, which has been moved to October 23rd, and to cooperate with the schools, a program has been planned, according to Harold David, post commander, of Lloyd Crystal Post, American Legion. The American Legion Post, with the V.F.W. Post, have delayed their annual banquets and program until November 11th (Armistice Day). A movement is under way, ably supported by non-veterans as well, for a return to the observance of November 11th as Veteran’s Day.
Jefferson County Purchases Landfill Site East of Rigby to open Nov. 1st. An existing pit is already on the new landfill site and the area is being evacuated to a depth of twenty feet. According to state sanitation engineers the annual deposit of waste material would amount to about 9000 tons annually, or an acre per year. This would insure the use of the new site for at least 45 years.