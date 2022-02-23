Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
When the school opened in 1904, it was very evident that something that would meet the growing needs of the district would have to be down before another year had passed. Some of our citizens had already advocated for money to build a substantial school house, large enough to accommodate, not only the present population, but all that might come here for a good many years in the future. The school board took the matter of bonding into consideration, and learned that the taxable property of the district would justify a bond of $,11,500. An election to vote on the bonding question was held, and the friends of the proposition won out by a handsome majority.
•
The branch train of the Oregon Short Line was boarded at St. Anthony Sunday by three men with the evident intention of riding the “blind baggage” to Idaho Falls. They were discovered by the brakeman, who endeavored strenuously to put them off, but they refused to go. Being unable to cope with superior numbers, the brakeman seemed powerless, when the fireman came to his assistance, and by turning upon the “hoboes” a stream of hot water from the engine, the “blind baggage” was soon vacated. The three unknown then boarded the smoker and paid their fare to Idaho Falls.
•
Our friend Wood of the Marys-Mirror, makes note of the fact of a hog having been butchered in his town last week that weighed 468 pounds. Pshaw, J. G., that was simply a shoat in comparison to a hog marketed here last Friday and which weighed 640 pound. It was raised by Jos. Kinghorn and was two years old. Marysville country is alright when it comes to shoats, but for the genuine hog Rigby carries the banner and heads the procession.
•
The school house in district 59, east LaBell, was burned down on Wednesday night of last week, together with the children’s books and school paraphernalia. The structure was built of logs and was an old landmark in that neighborhood. The fire is believed to have been of an incendiary nature, and was probably set by someone who desires to have the district possess a more commanding school building then the old log house presented.
•
State Mine Inspector Bell, in his annual report, had the following in regard to the coal deposits found in this county. The area of an important bituminous coal basin discoveries are the Horseshoe Claim and the Brown Bear and Boise Claim, situated twenty-six miles east of St. Anthony and the same distance east of Rexburg. This coal is found to be of unusually high quality and makes very desirable fuel for steam and domestic purposes.
•
The creamery committee reported they had several propositions from various firms, who were anxious to purchase all the cream that could be delivered at the depot here, at a price ranging from 20 to 23 cents per pound for butter fat. It is claimed this will be the yearly average price paid to farmers, which is much better than the farmers have been receiving after putting a good deal of work into the making of the butter, buying better wrappers, etc. A gentleman from Ogden, representing the largest creamery company in Utah, said it would be an easy matter to get outside capital to come in here and erect a $20,000 creamery and cold storage plant.
1926
Come and hear the Tom Cat Chorus! This alone is worth the price of admission. Why was David Carson expelled from College? Come and see Tuesday, February 9, at 8 o’clock. This opera promises to be the best that has ever been given by any school in this section of the country. It is full of thrills and laughs from beginning to end! Along with the opera, Mr. Gifford has a twenty piece orchestra of exceptional ability. The students have put their hearts into this work; rehearsals have been held every day, and the work is progression nicely.
•
According to Rulon Doman, deputy assessor, 385 autos and trucks had been licensed for 1926 in Jefferson county, on February 3rd or about 30 per cent of the cars licensed last year, there being 1271 cars licensed in 1925. The limit on cars was February 1st and the sheriff is now taking steps to enforce the license law.
•
Wendell Doman, fifteen year old Rigby youth, is the proud possessor of a ten dollar gold coin, given to him by the Junior First Aid League, cooperating with Bauer & Black, of Chicago. A contest in which 500 ten dollar gold pieces would be given away was advertised, for those writing the best report on first aid activities. Thus far, Wendell is the only Boy Scout in Jefferson county to receive one of the coveted coins. His report covered the details of his work when he gave first aid to his little sister who was bitten by a rabid dog.
•
The first “Seed Show on Wheels” ever operated in the United States, has been traveling since February 1, and will close its tour at Downey Friday evening, February 12. This train, said to be the first ever operated for the exclusive purpose of promoting the production and use of better seeds for farm crops, is being operated by the Union Pacific railroad system in conjunction with the University of Idaho’s college of agriculture, extension service and experiment stations, and with the state department of agriculture.
In a telephone conversation Wednesday afternoon with Gus A. Isenburg, of Ashton, he informed The Star that there was sufficient snow in Ashton for the American Dog Derby, on February 22nd, stating that there was 2 feet of snow on the level there now.
Rigby Star this week installed a new Linotype, the same being a model 8, the very latest in type setting machinery with all new equipment. The machine carries three main magazines supplemented by two additional, giving nine various faces of type instead of four on our old machine. This enables The Star to set larger type on the new machine, and more than doubles the range in use. The machine is a mechanical wonder.
1946
Officer L. R. Johnson has been quite a busy officer in behalf of the city during 1945. During the year he discovered a total of six safes uptown left unlocked at night; 194 business houses with front door open at night; 198 arrests were made; 16 juveniles sent to probate judge; six persons called for smoke being in their place of business; four stolen cars recovered; six bicycles recovered. During the month of December 19 arrests were made covering violations such as running red traffic signals, double parking, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, and eight drunks. A total of 24 business houses were found open at night during December.
In an annual report of business transacted by the City of Rigby, City Clerk George Cummings states that $14,723.16 was paid to employees of the city during 1945. This does not include $1,320.85 paid to elective officials of the City. The total cost of running the city, all departments and expenses, last year was $31,439.57.
The Little Four basketball tournament will be held at Dubois February 14, 15 and 16 with the first game at 7:30 p. m. Thursday, Hamer vs. Dubois, the second game at 8:30, Roberts vs. Spencer; Friday evening, Hamer vs. Spencer, and Roberts vs. Dubois; Saturday evening, Dubois vs. Spencer, and Roberts vs. Hamer. Adult admission is 50¢ Thursday and Friday; 60¢ Saturday. Student tickets are $1.00.
Mayor Broulim stated Wednesday morning that the city’s finances at this time would not warrant the additional expense of a day officer. He stated that a committee from the council would meet with the county officials relative to law enforcement. Mayor Broulim stated that the city would like to purchase a patrol car to give those on the outlying parts of the town the same police protection that exists down-town, but that this expense could not be met at this time.
- A General, a President, But Most of All a True Defender of Peace and Democracy. George Washington. Title written by Carole Casper, 11, 6th Grade, Rigby Elementary School. At one o’clock Wednesday The Star called the Elementary school in Rigby and requested that students of any history class being held that afternoon, without coaching, be asked to write a caption for a picture of George Washington to be printed on page one of this edition.
Without doubt it will be the most unusual of any special session in the state’s history. The question at hand is just how much of Gov. Arnold Williams’ call will be enacted into law. The call surprised everyone, for it included just about every request of a pressure group. It asked the legislature to make 18 separate appropriations, to increase public assistance payments, to “relieve the teacher shortage,” to create a non-partisan commission to operate the state’s mental hospitals, to increase income tax exemptions, expand the state police force. If every request of the governor was enacted into law, it would cost the state a tidy sum—upwards of $5,000,000.
1966
The County Commissioners reviewed the 1966 preliminary budgets submitted by the various department heads at their regular meeting January 10. The total budget for 1966 for all purposes is $617,858.00 compared to $526,255.00 for 1965. The largest increase is in the Road and Bridge budget and the reason for this is explained by the County Commissioners elsewhere in this issue. The County receives approximately $150,000.00 from the State as Motor Users Revenue to help in financing the budget.
Monday night, the Board of Trustees of School District 251, have for the time being called off the bond and advisory election scheduled for March 1st. In the past few days, the issue has become quite “hot” both as to the amount of the bond election — the economy factor and the location. People generally, whether they have children in school or not want the youngsters to have sufficient facilities to make up the essentials of education. It is the hope of most people, interested in good schools, that in the weeks ahead, a more amicable understanding may develop between the opposing factions.
While lack of snow has curtailed most winter sports in the Mud Lake area, skating, a perennial wintertime favorite sport in the community, is wonderful. The ice on the lake is mirror smooth and with the exception of a few unseasonable warm days in early January, the entire lake has been fine for skating. There are also numerous canals which furnish excellent skating for those who are not near the lake or the rink.
Ponies pulling chariots will be the feature of the races scheduled for Saturday, February 19 at Lewisville. Teams of Ponies, ranging in height from 18 to 50 inches, from Rexburg, St. Anthony. Ashton, Menan and Lewisville will compete for prizes at grounds 1 p.m. at the Lewisville rodeo grounds. These small teams have been racing this winter at Jackson, Wyoming, St. Anthony, Rexburg and Shelley and have proved to be an attraction. In addition to the chariot races, there will be cowhide and ski racing.
The Board raised the price for school lunch from 25¢ to 30¢ for students and from 30¢ to 35¢ for adults. This price increase is necessary because of the decrease in Federal Lunch Commodities this school year, over what it has been proceeding years. The School District has received about $6,233.88 less in these Federal Commodities this year over the same period of time as last year according to the district hot lunch supervisor.
Issues pertaining to pending school issues were discussed at the regular meeting of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce. If the new location is in the Rigby area, the Roberts Midway and Rigby students would travel 25,000 student miles per day, compared with 34,000 student miles to the west location. Cecil Green mentioned such major items, as less travel for all concerned, the nearness of public utilities, police protection and the construction of a caretaker’s home as not necessary, garbage pickup, closeness to doctors, and that most important fact that a 20-acre plot had been offered to the district without charge.