Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
Dr. Hyde, of Rexburg, had the misfortune to lose his automobile by fire last Thursday night. The machine it is believed was set on fire by a tramp, who appeared at the Hyde home that day and asked for something to eat, and on being refused went away with the declaration that he would “get even.”
There came near being a fire at the Rigby Furniture company store last Friday afternoon. On smelling smoke Manager Marler commenced to investigate and on reaching the second floor he discovered smoke oozing through the floor. On tearing up a few boards the cause was discovered to be in a floor joist which the carpenters in constructing the building, had ran into the flue of the Golden rule building. A fire was started in one of the stoves of the Golden Rule about noon the day above named, for the purpose of burning some paper and it resulted in setting the joist on fire.
Old Folks Day. The first table being seated by those sixty years of age and upwards, the number being 155. An excellent program was rendered for an hour after all had been fed then automobiles were ready to take the old folks for a ride around town, and the joy on the part of the old people at being able to participate in an automobile ride was one of the pleasurable events of the day. Charley Doman opened his picture show house and free of charge many of the guests of the day for the first time had the pleasure of taking in a picture show.
The wind got under the roof that projects out over a porch on the south end of the building, with the result that something like twenty feet of the roof of the building, extending the entire width, together with the joists, was blown off and hurled on the roof of the Wipperman building, one of the timbers being driven through the roof of that building as well as through the ceiling of the room occupied by Wahlgren’s jewelry store. The rain that followed the big blow caused the upper rooms of the of the rear of the Edwards hotel to be flooded. The vibration to the block was so great that one of the large plate glass windows of the room occupied by the Variety store, was mashed into hundred of pieces. It is estimated that Mr. Edwards sustained a loss of something near $500.
1932
Nearly 500 bonus marchers who recently evacuated Johnstown, Pa., were enroute to their homes in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington today after retraining here yesterday. F. J. Woods of Sugar City, Idaho, leader of the group, said the veterans returned home to “vote against Herbert Hoover in the election next fall” and were subject to the call of W. W. Waters, commander-in-chief of the veterans, for another advance on Washington to ‘seek passage’ of the bonus bill in congress.
Counterfeiters have been at work in the upper valley for the last two or three days. They have been raising $1 bills to $10 and attempting to pass them around to the country stores.
A county wood pile, labor on which is expected to alleviate the unemployment situation here this winter, is taking shape on a vacant lot near the courthouse. On order of the county commission, several hundred cords of native cedar already have been delivered, while from 75 to 100 cords of wood remain to be gathered before cutting starts.
The first three highway jobs to be put under contract with emergency federal aid funds were awarded to contractors last night on opening of bids. The contracts provide for a 30 hour week for men with minimum wages of 50 cents an hour and board at not more than $1 a day. Unskilled labor must be employed locally.
The following article recently appeared in the Oakland, California “Union-Record” and was written by Dr. Ray H. Fisher, formerly of this city. The division points of the Express route (soon called the Pony Express because of the fleet pony and his rider) were about two hundred miles apart and the smaller stations from twenty-five to seventy-five miles. There were four hundred station keepers and assistants. The wages were about $80 to $100 a month for local station agents and about $150 up to $200 for division superintendents, depending upon location, hazard and responsibility.
1952
11,300 Feet Water In South Fork. The Snake River water report as issued on August 3rd by Lynn Crandall, district engineer, gave the Jackson Lake as containing 614,320 acre feet of water; Island Park reservoir 103,500; American Falls reservoir, 1,262,550 acre feet.
City Engineer Fred Hutchens desires to warn parents that city water tank is a dangerous place on which to play. Five youngsters climbed the tank and were playing dangerously on the cat-walk Monday, when ordered down by city officers. “A safe place to play is at the city park,” stated Mr. Hutchens, “rather than the hazardous climbing of the steel tank structure.”
School to Open In County August 27th. Registration fees will be the same as last year; namely, a $2.00 book and supply fee for elementary children with 50¢ refundable at the end of the school year if books are returned in good condition, and $6.50 books, laboratory and supply fee for high school students with $1.00 refundable if books are returned in good condition.
The Rigby and East Rigby Stake annual Old Folks’ day was held last Thursday and greatly enjoyed by a large number from the two stakes, who took the occasion to enjoy the day and visit with their old-time friends. Mrs. Laura Waters, 92, was the oldest lady present, with Wm. Poole, of Rigby, 94, the oldest man. Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Poole were the oldest married couple present, having been married 67 years.
Park Travel Reached Million This Week. The total rai1 travel to August 11th was 11,727 compared to a total of 10,648 last year. People arriving in automobiles, 692,077 compared to 639,152 people in cars last year; autos, second trip, 218,487 compared to 150,616 last year; motorcycles 524 compared to 464 last year; other transportation 589 compared to 241 last year. Total people arriving to August 11th this year 923,404, compared to 800,666 last year.
1972
More than 300 people attended Senior Citizens Day here last week at the Rigby Stake Center to enjoy an excellent program, presented by both Stakes, under the direction of Mrs. Terry Hayes. Prizes were given to Mrs. Eliza Lee, 93, Lewisville; Mr. Dutson, of Roberts, who was 100 years old in May; Mr. and Mrs. C. N. Morgan, Rigby, the couple married the longest; Mr. and Mrs. Wm Watson, visitors from Scotland; Mrs. Fay Wheeler, Ririe, and Mrs. Martha Fisher, Rigby, with the most daughters (8).
A donkey baseball game will be held Wednesday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Rigby Rodeo grounds. The 20-30 club will play against the Mystery Riders.
FOR SPORTS FANS — The highlight of the Jefferson County Fair at Ririe this year will be the Little Buckaroo Riding contest. The contestants are usually experienced riders, with an age bracket which excludes anyone out of their class. Registrations for the Buckaroo contest are still open at Hatch’s Barber Shop, Ririe, or at Modern Plumbing and Heating office in Rigby.
AT RIGBY CITY PARK — Vandals removed a large section of watering pipes and bent them until they are useless, and then placed them around trees, ruining a large section used for irrigating the park.
At Rigby at the district highway headquarters the construction of the brick, block and concrete office extension and fallout shelter is now at the stage of workers installing the sub-floor and fallout shelter. Arlington Construction has the contract for the $22,930.00 improvement. The contract was let May 10 of this year, and is expected to be completed Nov. 1, 1972.