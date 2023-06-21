Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.

1913While Maine is something in the matter of freak liquor laws, it is a matter of interest to note that it holds the record as the potato state of the union. It grows more spuds than any other state and gets a better price for them. In the matter of acre yield only Idaho comes anywhere near Maine, as statistics showing the average yield in the latter to be about 211 bushels an acre, while Idaho’s yield is quoted at 200 bushels. In Maine the average value was $65.29, while the average value of land used for potato growing was $13.75.


