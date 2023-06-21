Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1913While Maine is something in the matter of freak liquor laws, it is a matter of interest to note that it holds the record as the potato state of the union. It grows more spuds than any other state and gets a better price for them. In the matter of acre yield only Idaho comes anywhere near Maine, as statistics showing the average yield in the latter to be about 211 bushels an acre, while Idaho’s yield is quoted at 200 bushels. In Maine the average value was $65.29, while the average value of land used for potato growing was $13.75.
The Robert Miller home, near Poplar, was struck by lightning during the hail and rainstorm last Saturday evening, the bolt coming down the chimney and rolling like a ball of fire out of the flue hole. The hailstorm in the vicinity of the Miller home is reported to have been very severe.
SOME PARK BEARS MUST GO. For years Bruin has been permitted to roam unmolested. The hotel garbage can has been his and many times he has taken the provisions of campers in various parts of Uncle Sam’s domain, secure in the knowledge that he would receive no greater punishment than being driven away. If a man goes fishing, he is likely to look over his shoulder and find a bear waiting for his portion of the catch. Bears sit alongside the roads and grin at the stage drivers. They greet the cooks at the Geyser hotel the first thing in the morning and are the ones to bid him a last good night.
Thirteen cars, carrying over 300 employes of the hotels and stage lines in Yellowstone park passed through Pocatello last night, bound for the western entrance to Nature’s Wonderland. They will work as managers, clerks, porters, waiters, waitresses, chambermaids and cooks in the park hotels, and permanent camps. Many of the girls in the party were schoolteachers from the east, who will act as waitresses during the park season and thus combine a delightful vacation with a money making proposition.
1933Rigby Community Sales day was inaugurated June 7 with merchants and business houses offering individual specials for 67¢. Clarence Bates officiated as auctioneer for the merchandise offered, medium of exchange being Merchant’s Coupons, which are issued by participating business houses with each 50¢ purchase. Interest in the auction was manifest in the “prices” bid on the thirty articles offered, a shovel bringing $41, a pair of shoes $46, silk pajamas $25, overalls $22, 10 pounds of sugar $25— all going for $10 or better.
The council fire of the Boy Scouts Saturday night on the little buttes in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of scouting in the Mormon church, drew a large crowd of scouts and interested spectators. The huge fire from its advantageous position could be seen for many miles around and the large flame on the butte gave the appearance of a huge lamp. The outdoor program was brought to an appropriate close by Bill Cordon who played as a trumpet solo “Perfect Day” and the clear notes of “Taps”.
The state board of education will meet here Saturday faced with the job of dismissing a dozen or more faculty members and other employes to meet the reductions in appropriations. Altogether the legislature cut approximately $800,000 from the budget of educational institutions whose expenditures are normally 75 to 80 per cent for salaries. In addition, a promise that $100,000 would be deducted from the University of Idaho and cuts made at the other major institutions of 5 per cent. At the Southern branch all married women with husbands also employed were dismissed by the board, but it was indicated this would not meet the reductions necessary.
Mackay Dam Was Again Dynamited June 28. For the second time in a week dynamite has been used on irrigation works in the Big Lost river valley in the prolonged dispute between settlers in the valley and on the Carey act project.
1953Many of the local fishermen joined the throng for the opening day last Thursday morning. All creeks, Henrys Lake and the Island Park reservoir, drew crowds. Fishing at Henrys Lake was reported good to excellent; Island Park was fair to poor. One Rigby fisherman, fishing on the head of Medicine Lodge, reported unrolling his sleeping bag about 4 a. m., for a few minutes sleep. When he awakened there were 11 cars around him, as indicative of the enthusiasm on the opening day.
Seen a moose on the loose lately? Seems to be a popular pastime around Rigby, easily surpassing that of spying for flying saucers in recent years. Since neither have any known relatives or social connections in this part of the county, it can be safely assumed that they were tourists.
$100,000 West Pine Recreation Formal Opening June 29. Of the actual cost, around $45,000 has been raised in cash by the two stakes through donations and projects over a six-year period of active campaigning. The remaining value represents contributions of volunteer labor or merchandise or material from interested firms and individuals. Since the summer of 1947 the two stake Pioneer Day celebrations, featuring an amateur rodeo by the Jefferson County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, have been a major factor in raising cash funds.
The Palisades Reservoir Project on the South Fork of Snake River are anxious to resume operations. Between 2.5 and million cubic yards of material will be placed in the dam proper under the work schedule outlined for this year, L. B. Ackerman, Idaho Falls, construction engineer in charge, reported. The reservoir, which will store irrigation water, provide power and flood control, will cost $76 million.
1973The 1973 Stampede, “A Past to Remember—a Future to Build.” What is our past? To many it is the pioneer schoolhouse, the first church attended, your neighbors, parties, work, activities so limited compared with today’s plentiful entertainment. Then there are the more physical aspects, the sage grubbing, the breaking of the sod, the planting, the first log home and most importantly, no county in the state of Idaho or the entire United States can duplicate Jefferson county’s canal system. The future depends upon our conception of continuing the advance made by the past. How it is built depends upon the “here and now” of the people. There has to be a raggedness, a steadfastness, a morality and ideals built solidly into the plans of the future, regardless of what science and the nuclear and space ages may have in store.
Upkeep On Cars of County Amounts To $8,400,00. The findings are based upon a general survey of vacation travel costs throughout the country, released by the AAA. Its figures indicate that a Jefferson County couple will be spending approximately $52 a day this year. That is about $6 more than in 1971. Thus, a two-week trip will cost the local couple a minimum of $728. This assumes that they travel at the rate of 300 miles a day and get 13 miles to the gallon. The $52 daily budget includes $18 for meals and snacks, $19 for hotel and motel accommodations, $10 for gas and oil and $5 for tips and miscellaneous expenses.
Six juveniles in Jefferson County were charged with willfully maliciously setting fire and did aid and abet and procure gasoline to bum the Midway Junior High School and that such acts if committed by an adult would constitute arson in the second degree. Four of the juveniles were given 30 day detention sentences. The charges were filed as the result of a fire which destroyed the home economics room and did heavy smoke damage amounting to about $2500.
June, usually one of the balmiest and most pleasant months of Idaho’s springtime, has failed miserably in weather for more than half of the month. Cloudiness, cold, winds almost offset the welcome rains, but more detrimental were the night temperatures, sometimes dipping down to 30. One Rigby woman said that area was white with frost, and that wilted alfalfa tops in many irrigated fields could be seen. Corn and potatoes in many gardens were nipped.
