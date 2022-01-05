The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
The car which was filled with the best in the land, in the line of vegetables, fruit, flour and the like, and destined for the Children’s home at Boise, passed over the road last Wednesday evening. On reaching here there was just room left for loading the free will offering of the pupils of the Rigby school, which had been gathered through the aid of Superintendent Hammond, the same consisting in all of five thousand pounds of different kinds of products. The car was started from Driggs and each station along the line between here and that point, made contributions. Through the good offer of Mrs. Harriman the car was contributed free of cost.
•
The case of B. M. Trainor, the 0. S. L. railway employee of Pocatello, who was arrested on a charge of perjury when he secured a marriage license marry the 16-year-old girl, who escaped from the State Industrial school at St. Anthony, developed some interesting complications. Trainor did not commit perjury, according to the evidence introduced and that the woman who accompanied him to the office of the recorder to secure the license was not the bride-to-be, but was there give her consent to the marriage, being the girl’s mother, and through error the license was issued in her name and no perjury was committed. The man was released and is now trying to secure the release of his bride, who is still in the Industrial School at St. Anthony.
•
Mrs. Lillie Stephenson and son Lyle returned home last Friday evening from St. Louis, where for the past eight months the little boy had been treated for infantile paralysis in a hospital in that city. The little fellow has been greatly benefitted and now has the use of both legs and can walk without the aid of braces or crutches.
•
The citizens of Rigby school district last Saturday, indulged in an election for the purpose of determining whether bonds in the sum of $30,000 should be issued for the purpose of constructing a high school building here in Rigby. The measure carried very handsomely, there being 183 in favor of the bond issue to 48 against. Some of the sites that have been suggested or offered are the Pete Later property on First South Street, across the railroad track; the Mathias property in the north end of town; the Ellsworth property at the foot of Main Street; the west portion of the city square; and five acres of land at the head of First north street, two blocks west of the present school buildings, offered by Messrs. Chas. and Geo. Hill free to the school.
1932
Nearly 2,000,000 American soldiers were in Europe when the war ended. Behind them in more than 150.000 installations of camps, barracks, hospitals, warehouses, machine shops, docks, telephone and telegraph offices, railroad yards and other enterprises, lay the cream of the entire nation’s production for more than a year. Such trifles as 1100 new locomotives and 14,000 freight cars for instance, with towering manmade mountains of foodstuffs and clothing. That vast accumulation of materials, almost in its entirety, is part of the French debt today. The same debt that France wants postponed, revised, and maybe canceled. The total, at wholesale cost prices to the United States government, ran to $1,739,189,302.65.
•
From 9,700,000 pounds of butter in 1928 to more than 15,000,000 lbs. in 1932 has been the progress made by co-operative creameries In Idaho. Last year and this year the co-operative institutions have manufactured more than half of the commercial butter produced in the state. Fifteen thousand dairymen in Idaho are affiliated with the co-operative organizations.
•
Every thoughtful citizen will buy and use Christmas Seals on every letter and package mailed during December,” said Mayor Ira J. Taylor in the opening officially the twenty-sixth annal sale in Jefferson County. “The proceeds from the sale of these beautiful little holiday messengers fight tuberculosis and guard the health of our children. The Christmas Seals you buy will make possible the health program in the schools for 100,000 children; the clinics to discover tuberculosis in the early stages; the health camps for underprivileged children; and the constant campaign of education and tuberculosis.”
•
Southern Idaho enjoyed springlike temperature Tuesday, particularly in the lowlands, where there was no snow to chill the atmosphere. Boise recorded 66 degrees, the warmest day on record for this late in the season since 1872. Pocatello also set a new bureau record, marking up 63 degrees early in the afternoon, the highest for November in the history of the weather bureau there, which was established in 1901.
1952
American Legion Christmas Party. A Pot-luck lunch will be served, and gifts will be exchanged. Each man is asked to bring a gift for a man and each woman, a gift for a woman. Cost of gifts is not to exceed one dollar.
•
Jefferson county polio workers are organizing for the opening of the 1953 fund campaign; scheduled to start early in January. Idaho chapters and the state funds have been depleted as the result of increased cases during the past year. This year, the state director pointed out, “will be a march of dollars instead of dimes.” Jefferson county has three cases under treatment at the present time, including a patient in the Elks convalescent home at Boise.
•
The heavy fog which shrouded the Upper Valley last Friday and Saturday was “unusual” and heavy for this section of the country. Saturday afternoon visibility was reduced to 150 yards near Rigby and car drivers slowed to almost a walk at times owing to the icy and hazardous condition of the highway. The heavy fog was reported from north of Rigby generally to below Pocatello by the highway department.
•
Possibility of Snake River Leaving Present Channel Cited as Need for United Action in Valley. Mr. Crandall reviewed the fact that records reveal that the Snake River has carried 70,000, 50.000 and 60,000 second feet of water at various floodtides in former years. Owing to improvements, of recent years trouble has been experienced before the river reached a 30,000-foot stage. Completion of the $76,000,000 Palisades Reservoir on the South Fork above Irwin in four or five years will aid flood control, but it will also bring disadvantages. Leveling off of peak waters will tend toward filling up of the channel with sand, willows, trees and similar hardy vegetation.
•
To the Rigby Star: Sunday morning a small dog got into my garage and took the worm on my fishing pole. He was seen going east at a very high speed, dragging my pole. It was a blue telescope pole with automatic reel. A small reward for the one who finds it. They can keep the dog. Signed: Cec. Jardine, Rigby.
1972
Thank goodness for furnace ashes —they came in handy last week on Main Street when cars were driven up TO THE CURB—which was a mistake. Snow tires didn’t help too much, so the ashes from a coal furnace at The Rigby Star came in mighty handy.
•
With the temperatures dipping to 31 below, then 29 below, 25 below, and daytime temperatures of the last week that had a high of nine below Saturday at noon, 3 below, noon Friday, set the old timers to do some thinking. This has set a precedent for the length of time of the bitter cold weather—it has lasted for a few days with low, low temperatures, but the 1972 December will go down in the weather records in Idaho as one of the worst on record.
•
How swiftly the old year has passed—with its sorrows, its joys, its accomplishments, leaving its mark upon history—the election—the last flight in this century of the Apollo— and each in our way—our private sorrows and joys. We each probably re-make the same resolutions each year and they get a little bent in the process of living—so we try again to “shape up” and do a better job of living.
•
Residents of Jefferson County will soon have to pay the piper for the increases in social security benefits that were voted this year. Beginning on January 1st, local wage earners and their employers will be hit with an increase in payroll taxes to finance the 20 percent hike in pension checks that went into effect in September and the added benefits provided for widows, disabled persons and others. Working people who are covered by social security will begin paying at the rate of 5.85 percent on the first $10,800 of earnings.