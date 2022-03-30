Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
The committee on curfew bell tower reported that they had two sites offered, the amusement hall and Peck building, where they could, erect a belfry. No definite action was taken in regard to location.
•
The storm which set in Saturday throughout this part of the valley, got down to business that evening with the result that Sunday morning when the citizens awoke it was to discover a genuine old-time blizzard tearing down the valley from the northeast. As though not satisfied with the effort of Saturday night and Sunday Old Jupiter Pluvious Monday evening led a storm up the valley that was a hum dinger. After he had gotten out of sight the beautiful commenced failing and so successful was the effort that at least twelve inches of snow was added to that already on the ground.
•
Two engines and a snow plow were sent north last Sunday morning. At St. Anthony a third engine was coupled on and the work of opening the road to Marysville was begun. For several days previous the company had something like 100 men engaged in shoveling snow out of the deep cuts and the work they had done aided the snow plow materially in opening the road. The engines were successful in reaching the end of the line about five o’clock Sunday evening. The line had been blocked with snow for eight days.
•
The county bridge across dry bed, near Menan, is in a condition bordering on collapse. The ice in breaking up the past week took out the piling in the center, thus leaving the spans without center support. Wednesday the bridge was dismantled as much as possible with the view of lessening its weight and preventing, if possible, the structure from falling. New piles will have to be drove and it will be a month and perhaps longer, before the bridge will again be open to the public.
•
The Federation officials, Moyer, Haywood and Pettibone, who are charged with the murder of ex-Governor Steunenberg, pleaded not guilty when arraigned before Judge Smith at Caldwell Tuesday. The judge overruled a demurrer to the indictment and denied the motion to admit the prisoners to bail, Judge Smith stated that the Canyon county jail was an unfit and unsafe place for the detention of the prisoners and ordered the removal of Moyer to the county jail at Boise. Later Haywood will be sent to the county jail at Weiser. Pettibone will remain in the Caldwell jail.
1926
An amusing incident came to the attention of the officers on Main street last week when two cars were parked side by side bearing the same license number. The drivers were notified that this was hardly in accordance with the law and they were invited to comply at once. Another case where a truck license was attached to a passenger car for a trip to one of our neighboring cities brought trouble for the driver, he being stopped by an officer before his return.
•
There should be more than 1,200,000 acre feet of storage water for use in the Snake River Valley this year, according to R. E. Shepherd, head of the North Side Canal company. In addition to Jackson lake, Mr. Shepherd avers that the reservoir at Henry lake this year will probably hold something more than one hundred thousand acre feet; a small reservoir on two oceans creek, a reservoir at the head of the Blackfoot river, which will probably have in excess of 15,000 acre feet and American Falls with three hundred thousand acre feet.
•
Development of the American Falls dam is a feature that will mean much to your state, and you’d be surprised to see how rapidly the work is being pushed. Tracks of the Union Pacific system have been raised to the highest level desired, and workmen engaged in construction of the dam are working day and night to bring the work to completion.
•
Judging from Mr. Markham’s report and other reports of the snow supply and probable run-off for the season, we are of the opinion that the natural flow rights will be similar in supply to the 1924 supply with the added disadvantage that the Commissioner of Reclamation is now holding, that we cannot exchange for storage but must make use of our natural flow just as it comes. It is our opinion that every canal in the upper valley should be prepared to use water as early as possible in order to raise the ground water, thereby supplementing the natural water by return flow.
•
The association went on record as favoring the opening of the Great Feeder gates section to fishing, and this request filed with the department. Joe Smith was present and told of the wanton damage that had been recently done at the Burgess Canal headgates by dropping the gates. The locks had been broken or shot off and the gates dropped, giving no thought to the fact that the dropping of the 2-ton gates by inexperienced hands might break the gates, causing damages of thousands of dollars aside from the inconvenience and loss through irrigation.
•
Russell Bates and Leo Coles, two Milo youth were released from custody after being booked on a liquor charge. The evidence brought out that the boys had found a bottle containing moonshine on the running board of a car just about the time the officer came upon the scene.
1946
Mrs. Mildred Clark, chairman of the Ririe Red Cross fund drive, this week received the following letter from David Ririe. “Dear Mrs. Clark: I read in last week’s Rigby Star about the latest Red Cross drive. Enclosed is a check which I would like to give. P. S. The Red Cross saved my bacon last year, so I hope you go over that quota.” Mr. Ririe, a former lieutenant in the army air force, was a prisoner of war of the Germans for more than a year, and his whole-hearted appreciation and endorsement of the Red Cross for the aid given to him and thousands of others.
•
The schedule of games played in the district tournament saw Rexburg, loser of two games in the tourney, play Rigby then losers of one game, Tuesday afternoon to determine who would play Idaho Falls for the final. The Red Devils were then compelled to play one more game than any other team and do the iron-man performance of three games within 24 hours. A large crowd of Rigby Rooters attended all games played by the Red Devils in the tournament.
•
A recent bulletin from the Internal revenue office to Sheriff Oscar Orstrom. Jefferson County Sheriff requests the inspection of all foreign fire arms. This inspection is for the benefit of the owner as well as the Law Enforcement offices. The forms call for the name and address of the owner, type and make of gun, caliber, serial number, date of inspection, owner’s signature and thumb print. Sheriff Orstrom is asking your fullest cooperation in getting these guns registered so that if any of the guns are stolen a record will be available that will help recover the weapon.
The “City of Salmon” today was on its way down the “River of No Return,” its maiden trip. But if the plans of the skippers— Clyde Smith and his son, Don—do not run awry, the “City of Salmon” will not be chopped into kindling wood but will be trucked back to its starting points in sections if necessary. That, of course, would put the first kibosh on the phrase “river of no return,” but the roaring, rapid-filled Salmon could smirk and say: “Just a cheap trick. You still didn’t go back the way you came down.” Heretofore, all barges used to make the run from Salmon to Riggins were built new at Salmon and sold at Riggins for salvage.
The Snake river water report issued on March 23, 1946, by Lynn Crandall, district engineer, gave the Jackson Lake storage as 608,350 second feet, compared to 426,540 a year ago; the Island Park reservoir 120,900 compared to 131,910; the American Falls reservoir 1,371,550 compared to 1,573,770. The flow of the South Fork past the Heise station was 4,340 second feet compared to 2,220 a year ago. Precipitation past week: Island Park 1.25 inches, Moran 0.47 inches. Snow depths: Moran 39 inches, Grassy Lake 84 inches, Island Park dam 54 inches.
According to Mr. Lockwood the consumer averaged 104 pounds per person in 1941. In 1945 the consumer received 20 pounds plus 15 pounds for canning. This year the consumer will receive 15 pounds for table use, plus 5 pounds for canning, or a total of 20 pounds for the year, compared to a pre-war average of 104 pounds per person. All of which does not explain or justify the increase for industrial sugar on one hand and the penalizing of the housewife by a further reduction in canning sugar on the other hand by the federal government.
1966
We do not know how many young men we have in Vietnam or who is on the way — but from addresses and mail The Star sends overseas now, we have men in all branches of the armed forces serving there. And let it be known that during war — and I suppose that is what we are engaged in — there can be no official communication between parents and families of service men, except through the Red Cross. If the war continues, we will find it necessary to rise up and reestablish our own communication channels through the local Red Cross. For the first time in years, there has been no Red Cross Roll Call in Jefferson County — Why?
During a recent public function, the organist in a wide variety of music, played “Here We Have Idaho”, our state song,. In years gone by, whenever and wherever you were when the state song was played you stood up and began singing. My dinner partners discussed our lack of state pride and felt that if we stood up, we would be conspicuous and self conscious — so nothing was done, but we felt that it was always a loyal and heart-warming gesture to give our state this moment of recognition.
A new stamp vending machine has been installed in the post office lobby at the Rigby office. The machine will take nickels, dimes and quarters. 5 cents inserted gives a single 5¢ stamp. 10 cents inserted gives 2 4¢ stamps and 2¢ change. The two 4 cent stamps can be used for airmail. Effective March 26, 1966, the fees on Money Orders, Registry, Certified, Insured and COD mail will be in-creased slightly.
Minimum fees are as follows: Money Order — from 0.01 to 10.00 -25¢. Registry — from $.00 to 100.00 – 75¢. Certified — 30¢. Insured — from 0.01 to 15.00 — 20¢ — COD — from 0.01 to 10.00 — 60¢.
The Ririe High Rhythmettes drill team will compete in the Ninth Annual Marching Tournament in Idaho Falls, March 26.
Among 30 girl drill teams to compete in the Ninth Annual Marching Tournament in Idaho Falls this Saturday, March 26 are members of the Rigby High Troyettes. Stepping lively to the theme of the “Beverley Hillbillies” and the resounding beat of the drum the Rigby Troyettes are practicing everyday in preparation for the coming of the “Intermountain Marching Contest”. Despite cold weather, Idaho’s slight breezes, mixed with a spring snow storm, and an occasional waltz with the flu the girls have practiced with the pep band in the street for the down town parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Patrols of School District 252 gave a resounding approval Tuesday of a $239,000 bond issue to build a new high school at Ririe. The vote on the issue was 286 for and 36 against or an 89 percent approval, when a 66 2/3 percent is all that is required. It is the district’s first bond issue since their separation three years ago from District 251.
The short short skirts as shown in high fashion this spring, are the subject of considerable controversy. When skirts went above the knees, eyebrows were lifted—now they are being shown considerably above the knees, with added interest such as web-like hose or boots to call attention. You would think, designers and manufacturers of materials would be doing something about this current craze—and all this plus hairdos that have the appearance of never having been combed. Yah, it is the older generation speaking, aided and abetted by some not so old; interested in a revival of modesty and good taste.