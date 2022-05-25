Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
It will be noted that the car of flour shipped from here reached its destination April 29th, having left the Short Line yards of this place on the morning of the 26th. The acknowledgments are as follows: Dear Sir: —I beg to acknowledge receipt of your very kind letter of April 25th, and on behalf of the citizens of San Francisco, to thank you most cordially for your very generous donation of flour. Your expressions of heartfelt sympathy are highly appreciated, and we are deeply touched by the prompt response of your good people, as well as the United State generally, to the call of suffering humanity. Yours truly, Rufus P. Jennigs, Secretary.
•
Pitchfork fishing is over for the present season, water having been turned into the various canals the first of the week, after having been turned off a short time that repairs might be made to the canals. During this period thousands of fish, mostly suckers and herring, were scooped out of shallow holes, they having made for the deep places when they discovered the water in the canals was getting shallow. But not so with Mr. Trout. When he feels the water sliding from under him he hikes for the head of the stream and proceeds to make his borne there until the “drought” is over, consequently but few of them were taken during the recent carnival.
•
It has come to be regarded that no town or community is considered progressive and up to-date without a ball team, as the people of the twentieth century are in love more than ever with the great American game of ball. Neighboring communities already have teams in the field for the season and some of them, particularly Menan, are playing good ball. Get busy boys, get busy, and give us has beens something to holler at, even though we cannot longer play ball.
•
When the Rigby ward was organized twenty years ago there were but 15 families with a total population of about 60 including children. The ward now has a membership of over 621. There is over 1000 people, however, living in what is termed Rigby, it is claimed. Claimed we had a good climate and mountains of coal to the east of us. That there are resources sufficient to sustain hundreds of thousands of people, and that some day large city would be built in eastern Idaho. Cited the fact that new railroads were building this way, which would cause an influx of people, and this would soon increase our present population and development four-fold. Why should Rigby not become a metropolitan city?
•
A special meeting of the town board was held Monday evening for the purpose of taking some action looking towards improving the city park. All were united in the matter and it took but a short time to arrive at something definite. It is quite probable the improvement will also include fencing the ground and if not considered too late in the season a number of trees many be planted around the enclosure. It was decided that the ground should be cleared of sagebrush and leveled up so that water can be run over the entire plat. Something like five hundred dollars will be expended this year in thus improving the park.
1926
Ted Everett reports phenomena, which occurred on his ranch south of Ammon Saturday, for which an explanation would be appreciated. For over seven hours Saturday there was a migration of red-winged butterflies traveling about a half mile wide and as thick as it was possible for them to fly. Apparently they kept straight ahead at fast speed, going northeast. Scientific explanation of the flight would be appreciated by those who witnessed it. —Times-Register.
•
One lad about 12 years old, his smaller brother and a new automobile created some excitement last Sunday afternoon on the highway three miles south of town, when the young driver proceeded to miss a canal bridge with one front and one back wheel. With the car at a dangerous angle, ready to topple over into the canal, and two wheels in the water, the car stopped and the young occupants climbed out. Passing automobile parties pulled the car across the bridge and the kid went on his way.
•
The airship Norge, second aircraft in history to fly over the North Pole, was on its way to a landing field at Nome, Alaska, today. The great balloon duplicated the feat of the three engined airplane “Miss Josephine Ford” commanded by Lieutenant Commander Richard E. Byrd. Twenty-five men have now seen the north pole—six in the Peary expedition, Commander Byrd and his pilot Floyd Bennett and 17 on the Norge crew. The Norge reached the pole in 15 hours from Kings Bay, Commander Byrd required 15 hours and 30 minutes to go to the pole and back in his plane and Peary, using dog sleds, took 8 months for the trip to the pole and back to civilization.
•
The Riverside Rodeo Park, 2 miles north of Rigby, on the Yellowstone highway, will open with activities on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, according to the managers, Messrs. Hunsaker and Davis. The program will consist of bucking contests, roping, bull-dogging, Jitney Pole riding, prairie roping (hog-tieing, saddling and riding by one man), horse races, chariot races and boy’s pony races. A general admission to the park of 50¢ will be charged.
•
It is necessary to warn ambitious cities anxious for air mail service that to get it they must support it. If not, they lose it. The Government cannot run an expensive air mail service merely because cities desire it. One air route recently established in the South, for instance, serving four important cities, started off magnificently, with receipts in the first brief period exceeding $2,000. On the tenth day the receipts had dropped $79, to meet an expense of $400. The financial solution will be found eventually in carrying passengers as well as mail
1946
Children’s pets and characters from “Story Book Land,” will parade in all their glory on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Six hundred fifty elementary school children, the High school band and the Junior high band will assemble at the Elementary school and parade to Main Street, going East to Clark Street and return.
•
The Rodeo will be staged at night in front of the grandstand immediately south of Rigby. Pens will be built for the rodeo, grounds arranged and cleared, additional bleachers constructed, and lights and poles installed.
This will be the first local event staged since the start of World War II.
•
Supt. L. L. Wolz made the report on vacancies in the teaching staff of the Rigby public schools, Wednesday. Various reasons have been received for not returning signed contracts by twelve out of forty-three teachers. Four teachers feel their school work is interfering so much with proper care of their own families. Marriage has already claimed one teacher and will be responsible for the loss of two. Two teachers are going on LDS missions and two others have decided to go back to school for a year. The other teachers leaving have expressed an intention to go into other fields or see new territory.
•
The Sheep Station range, north of Dubois, will be at the peak of its development for the field day on May 25, according to Clark E. Holscher, Forest Ecologist, in charge of Forest Service range studies at the Station. Visitors at the field day will have an opportunity to see the range in full production as a result of the conservative, rotation system of grazing practiced on the Station. “Because of the extremely dry conditions prevailing this spring, the range is not as productive as it has been in other years,” said Mr. Holscher. Mr. Holscher pointed out that there has been only 0.20 inch of precipitation at the Sheep Station headquarters since March 31.
•
It was decided by Mayor Broulim and the city council that charges will be made for irrigation water within the city during the present year, to assist in paying for the distribution of the water, which has heretofore been made without charge by the city. The charges will be as follows: $2.00 for one-half hour, $3 for 1 hour, $5 for 1 to 2 hours, with an added charge of $1 per hour for all time over the 2 hour charge or the $5 time charge. These charges are for the entire season.
1966
Action taken last week by the Rigby City Council with the purchase of fifteen acres of ground to be used as a recreation area, adjoining the rodeo ground. Rigby’s present City Park site was a gift to the City of Rigby by a former mayor, the late B. L. Bennett who, with his council, began the work about thirty years ago of beautification. Rigby’s City Park has met many recreational needs but it is not large enough for sports, although it is also a playground for Rigby elementary school children and a football field for Rigby High school. The new park site will serve many needs. First the recreation and sports for baseball, football and probably other events will be scheduled. Maybe someday a swimming pool.
•
According to facts The Rigby Star keeps, the number of senior high school graduates increased by 15 this year — last year it was 245 graduating seniors, this year it is 260, the largest number yet to be graduated within the county. It will be Rigby High School’s 56th commencement and the 43rd anniversary for the Rigby seminary. Ten years ago, Jefferson County had less than 200 high school graduates from the four high schools.
•
Next Monday is Memorial Day, a day set apart now for nearly a hundred years to honor our war dead. Listening to reports on Vietnam, our casualties, dead and wounded and remembering that Korea was only a few years after World War II, one realizes that there has been little peace in the world, for the terrific price war has taken from all nations. If you do not have any war dead, then you should be thankful, but at the same time grateful for those who have died and served. Since 1945, my own memories go back to those boys — high school graduates or less in years, who never had an opportunity to reach any potential — yet they are still going to war.
The State Department of Highways has called for bids for the construction of the $300,000 concrete bridge over Snake River on the Jefferson-Bonneville county line. The contract calls for three bridges, two canal bridges over the Idaho and Western canals and a 546 foot concrete bridge over Snake River. The canal bridges are 71 feet in length. Construction should be completed in about a year.