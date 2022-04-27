Pages of the past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
The Short Line extension up the South Fork from Rigby, will give this town such a boost that the dream of the oldest residents will be far exceeded. We are given to understand the South Fork extension will be commenced from this point this year. Rigby is destined to become a large and important business center in eastern Idaho. The town has an ideal location geographically and is in the midst of the largest body of well-watered and good agricultural land in this great valley. We have every resource to make a large metropolitan town.
•
Next Friday, Arbor Day, would be a good date for the citizens of Rigby to get together in a general town clean up. The Star would suggest to this end business be suspended for half the day, say during the forenoon, and every citizen of the town turn a hand in cleaning up their surroundings. In this manner many wagon loads of manure, old cans, and filth and refuse of various nature—disease breeding elements—could be raked up and hauled out of town. The city authorities should provide wagons for hauling off the filth, and thus lend encouragement to a worthy cause.
•
Earthquake and fire today have put nearly half of San Francisco in ruins. At least 200 people have been killed, 1000 others injured, and the property loss will exceed $100,000,000. Thousands of people are homeless and destitute. It was 5:15 this morning when a terrific earthquake shook the whole city and surrounding country. One shock apparently lasted two minutes and there was almost immediate collapse of flimsy structures all over the city.
•
President Cordon, of the commercial club, and Mayor Mathias called extra meetings, for the purpose of taking steps towards raising a relief fund in aid of the destitute of San Francisco. At ten o’clock on Wednesday the cash in the hands of the executive committee totaled $566.70. The 40,000-pound car which left here Thursday morning, consisted of 800 sacks, for which the committee paid the Rigby Milling Co. But other sections of the county have done equally as well. Rexburg and vicinity contributed two cars of supplies; Teton City one car, Sugar City one car; St. Anthony one car, thus making six cars that have already gone.
•
In this age of progression, no citizen, no town, can expect to keep up with the procession who declares that “what was good enough for our forefathers is good enough for me.” Such a citizen or such a town, is living so far in the past as to be enshrouded in darkness and ignorance that would be pitiable, if there was any excuse for its existence. The world is moving forward at a rapid pace, let us keep up with the procession.
1926
Quality Building Destroyed by fire Sunday morning. The entire loss is estimated at $100,000, and is a severe blow to the business section, housing the Quality Store company, general line of merchandise, groceries and hardware; and the Stag Cigar store, tobaccos, pool and bowling alleys of J. G. Oram. The Rigby firemen and volunteers worked heroically against the fire to save the adjoining buildings and were successful in preventing the destruction of the C. W. & M and the Royal. The pump at the city building worked steadily for 6 hours and 45 minutes, and during which time more than 300,000 gallons were thus pumped and thrown onto the fire.
•
A fight over changing the boundaries of the Yellowstone national park will be precipitated before the house committee. The bill contemplates enlarging the park by taking in the east slope of the Teton mountains, a large area of wild country on the southeast corner of the park, and making the east boundary follow the summit of the Absaroka mountains. Thomas will reach Washington and ask that they be heard in support of the proposal to chop off the southwest corner, so that Idaho may build a big storage reservoir on Falls river or Belcher river. The main Wyoming objection is that these additions to the park may curtail certain grazing privileges, but this is denied by park officials.
•
It might be of interest to the readers of the Star to know that the snow fall on the Caribou Forest is estimated to be 60 per cent of normal. That the present condition of the snow fields is not favorable for a well sustained late run-off. The snow is not well drifted as in normal years and is rather loose and dry. The soil is well saturated with moisture and there is no frost in the soil under the snow.
•
Four of a group of juveniles who have been shooting off giant powder caps stolen from the C. W. & M. company’s powder house, across the river, were sentenced to the Industrial Training school at St. Anthony Monday morning by Judge H. K. Linger in probate court. Police Saturday rounded up the gang and recovered a large quantity of dynamite, powder and caps. The boys had been shooting it off across the river and had been rather careless in leaving it around.
•
Up to 1909 there were no organized athletics at the Rigby High School, but in that year, basketball was started. In the fall of 1910, the first football team was started, played steadily with success up to 1915, and in a rather disorganized way in 1916 and 1924. During these years up to 1915, basketball and track were also developed to a high degree. Basketball has been kept up with considerable success up to this present year, but it is the only survivor. However, it may be stated that the only real athletic and competitive spirit that has been known in the school and town existed between the years of 1910 and 1916.
1946
The Yellowstone highway above Bear Gulch, north of Ashton, and the stretch from Last Chance to Pond’s, is reported to be breaking up fast now and will be a problem for the state and federal highway authorities. Heavy loads of oil and gasoline over the highway, coupled with water from the melting snow and ice are factors that menace and damage the oiled highway. The cost annually to repair the highway in the section north of Ashton runs into a large figure. Present plans call for a new highway building job from last Chance to Ponds this year.
•
Palisades Dam will be a multiple-purpose structure, designed to provide a supplemental supply of water for 650,000 acres of land. Preliminary investigations, subject to change as final studies are completed, indicate that the dam would be a compacted earth and rock filled structure, 273 feet high above bedrock, and 2,040 feet long at the crest. The dam will contain approximately 11,000,000 cubic yards of earth, and 1,850,000 cubic yards of rock. A spillway and outlet works, designed for capacities of 50,000 and 34,000 cubic feet per second and a powerhouse of 30.000 kilowatts.
•
The flow of the South Fork past the Heise station was 17,060 second feet on Saturday, compared to 2,930 a year ago. Snake river at flood heights from Heise to Blackfoot. Snow depths at Island Park 20 in., Moran 8, Snake river Station 38, Moran Canyon 62, Lewis Lake Divide 105 inches, Aster Creek 81, Colter Creek 56 inches. Present water content is 11% above normal but is 70 per cent of that on same date in 1943, last year of the pronounced high water.
•
There is a worldwide shortage of fats and oils—and the scarcity will continue through all of this year and into 1947. Secretary of Agriculture Anderson has appealed to countries relatively well off as to fats and oils to cooperate in a world effort to increase supplies for nations with critical shortages. He appealed to Great Britain, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Argentina, Canada and Brazil. He said he is prepared “to reduce even further the U. S. consumption” in cooperation with other countries. Before the war the Philippines and other Far East areas supplied one-third of the total fats and oils moving in international trade.
•
The annual Jefferson County Boy Scout “Whangaree” will be held Saturday afternoon on the school athletic field. Any scout coming up for horsemanship, pathfinding, pioneer and other outdoor merit badges will be reviewed. There will be contests in Fire by Friction, Fire by Flint and Steel, and String burning, with individual prizes for all winners.
1966
Residents of Jefferson County are getting a sharp reminder, as they ready themselves for the April 15th deadline. Last year they turned in approximately $1,593,000 in personal income taxes to the Federal coffers. The indications from Washington are that taxes will have to go up in the not-distant future to meet the various financial pressures with which the country is contending. However, by virtue of the new tax withholding bill just passed by Congress, the financial jolt that comes on April 15 each year will be practically eliminated in the future.
Advantages and disadvantages of dividing the present school district 251 were among the topics discussed at a public meeting held in the Hamer Elementary school Monday evening. Approximately 50 percent of the voters in the area were in attendance. Advantages were headed by the fact that both areas would be more apt to build the school facilities that are so badly need if bonds could be voted on by local patrons. Patrons at the meeting felt that these advantages would more than offset the biggest disadvantage which would be the expense of the withdrawal.
There has been no peace as far as the school situation in District 251 since the district was consolidated. The bond as carried by a substantial vote, well above the two-thirds majority. However, the funds did not meet the requirements of the district at that time and resulting dissatisfaction followed — the hiring and firing of administrative heads and personnel became so frequent that NEA came in here to conduct a survey and later made a report — which included such indictments as sectionalism, public apathy, etc.
On the strength of recent economic studies, it appears that local families had a loss in the year, attributable to inflation, of about $111 on the average. The estimate is based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and on figures presented before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress. They show that the consumer dollar was worth about 2 cents less last year than in 1964. The major change was in the cost of food, which rose over 4.5 percent in the year. Transportation costs went up 4 percent and services, 2.5 percent. Most economists feel that a tax rise is necessary to halt the upward wage-price spiral.
Rigby Hosted 800 Children at Easter Egg Hunt Despite Cold, Windy Day. The children, under eight years of age, swarmed over City Park, the north end for the younger group and the south section for those up to 8 years. Roberts, Menan and Ririe, held similar egg hunts for their children and they had record turnouts. During the afternoon, the children packed the Royal theater to capacity for ta free matinee.