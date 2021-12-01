Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1912
The Kimball Corner Burned at an early hour this Morning. The hose carts were brought on the scene and in a remarkable short time two streams of water were playing on the fire. It being impossible to save the Kimball property, the work of the fighters were directed on the Rigby hotel building, and after a fierce fight the fire was confined to the Kimball building, although the hotel property was badly burned, in fact it is simply a wonder that the fire was confined to the building in which it originated. The Kimball property was insured for $4,000.
•
Youthful Prisoner. The Whitaker boy, eleven years of age, who shot and killed his mother some weeks since, at the Whittaker home near Ora, this county, was last week sentenced to serve a term of from ten to fifty years in the state penitentiary. The state authorities are somewhat at a loss to know what to do with so young a prisoner, the youngster having been taken to the penitentiary last week by Warden Snook.
•
Ed Peasley, the proud possessor of a bull elk killed by him in the Green Timber country, the massive head of which he proposes to mount, and the teeth of which will be placed in gold settings. The elk weighs 500 pounds dressed. It had to be dragged for miles through the woods and brush from the hunting ground. He had his elk shot and back into camp within three days. He was satisfied with one of the members of the antlered tribe, and after he had brought him to the ground lost no time in retracing his steps.
•
This is an agricultural community. Therefore, why not have an agricultural high school? Can we not place within their reach opportunity of preparing themselves not for city positions alone, but for intelligent, honest farmers? Hitherto, all schools have been alike—city, town and country. Their province has not been to educate, to develop, boys and girls into men and women, but to impart unrelated facts of arithmetic, geography and history. We want to teach our boys and girls to work with their hands as well as with their heads. Our school has grown in numbers far beyond our accommodations. What shall we do?
1932
To vote is not only a privilege accorded the American people—it is a duty and an obligation as binding as the defense of country in time of war. Of some 72,000,000 potential voters in the United States only 36,000.00 cast ballots for President in 1928. Half of the adult population did not consider the selection of head of the government of sufficient importance to go to the polls and choose him. It portends the decline of American civilization and the ultimate defeat of the democratic form of government.
•
During the month of November The Rigby Star offers to the people of Jefferson county the biggest subscription bargain ever presented by the paper-—two free show tickets, at either the Royal or Gem theaters here, any night until December 5th and The Rigby Star one year, for $1.00.
•
Jack Needham met his death Thursday night through the accidental discharge of a rifle in his own hands. Dr. C. H. Gavin, of Rigby, stated that it was probably between two and three hours from the time of the accident until Mr. Needham was found by the officers. He was badly injured about the face and had made his way down the office stairs to the main floor to the telephone, had attempted to get the keys to them through the window and tried to assist them in pushing the back door open.
•
The Vanguards of the Rigby First Ward will repair, repaint and rebuild old and discarded toys, which will be distributed by the Scouts among the poor children of the community at Christmas time. Anyone having toys that the children have outgrown or discards will confer a great favor upon the Vanguards by either giving to them or leaving at the Jens-Lo Creamery.
1952
Rigby Students Earned $78,384 picking Spuds. The Elementary and Junior high school students earned $38,642.45, and the three upper grades of the high school a total of $39,741.96, as announced by Stanley Boyle, principal. The 10th grade earned $12,174.78, the 11th grade $13,373.44 and 12th grade pupils $14,193.74. Principal Thomas Andrus reported the Junior high harvest wages, as follow: 8th graders $6,229.84; Freshmen $14,872.64 for a total of $21,102.48.
•
Ward Residential Sub-division North of Rigby. Hoyt S. Wimer stated that the division is mapped for twenty residences, two and three bedroom houses, with attached garages, or according to owners’ plans, and would range in cost from $9,000 to $18,000, under 20 year FHA loans. Mr. Wimer stated that under the sub-division proposal there would be a hot-mix paving, with gutter and sidewalks, with city water and sewer connection.
•
Judge Confiscates Juvenile Permits. Two such driving licenses have been confiscated during the past week, and all such licenses will be taken away from juveniles who persist in breaking traffic laws, stated the judge. This is in the interest of general safety and if parents do not properly supervise such driving, the law will do it for them, much to the relief of the general public who has been called upon to dodge the wild driving of juveniles who are imbued with the idea that speed, noise and horn honking constitutes a correct performance at the wheel.
•
The annual Fall Carnival, sponsored by the Ririe Lions Club, will be held at the Ririe Community hall, Friday, November 21st, with assured fun and entertainment for young and old. There will be a basketball game between the Farmers and the Merchants, a turkey raffle, door prizes, turkey shoot live ducks, bean bags, bingo, cider and doughnuts and a fish pond for the children. The admission price will be 76¢ for adults and 25¢ for children under 12. The proceeds will go toward the fund to provide the Ririe community treat for the children at Christmas time.
•
Donated Flight to Hospital. Linda Gerard, 8-year-old daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Willard Gerard of Lewisville, is shown lying on a stretcher in the A. B. Eckersell plane at the Idaho Falls airport as she and her mother left for Boise where Linda is a patient at the Elks Convalescent Home as the result of polio. Mr. Eckersell donated his services as pilot and flew the little girl to Boise free of charge.
1972
Next week, join with us in flying our flag on November 11th, as special tribute to the men from William Lloyd Crystal, first casualty from Jefferson County in World War I to young men from Jimmy Nakayama and Conn Clark in Vietnam, and all the others, and in Korea, the Jimmy Larsens, Byron Masons, Bill and Adrian Lapacek, and some 45 others lost in World War II.
•
An anonymous note in the mail last week from Rigby had this to say to “Here and There”—”I wonder how many women resent having it published in the “Old Timer’s Column—married 40 years ago. I do.” We never dreamed that we would offend anyone by noting that a couple had enjoyed married life for 40 or 30 or 20 years—in this day of rising divorces. Really you should be happy to have a 40th anniversary, many are denied this particular and earlier anniversaries.
Hope you had a happy Thanksgiving. The weather smiled for those who traveled any distance to be with their families. It was a quiet holiday here—a time of homecoming in many homes and a re-dedication of thankfulness for what our country, our families, our religion and our friends mean to us. Shutins were nicely served with tempting foods, and some groups went out with baskets to people unable to leave their homes.
We hope we can generate enough enthusiasm in Jefferson County to re-activate the Red Cross chapter which functioned here for so many years. Since 1964, other than emergency service men’s assistance, little or nothing has been done—we have not kept up our quota in the blood bank program, nor for the hospital services, first aid and several other areas of service. When the time comes, we hope people from throughout the county will come forward as there is no other agency in the United States that can and will function as readily as the Red Cross in time of disasters.