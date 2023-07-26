Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1913
The Ladies’ committee on the celebration of the Fourth was discussing the proposed program of exercises. “I think,” suggested a dimpled blonde, “that it would be awful nice to have some man with a good voice read the Declaration of Independence.” At this juncture a woman with a square jaw and deep-set eyes observed: “It might be well, but I am opposed to having a married man read the document.”
The freeze of Sunday night, aside from quite badly nipping the potato vines, corn and garden vegetables has caused the weather followers to ponder whether it was late or early frost. Although the grain and spuds were hit pretty hard in some places it is thought that no great harm resulted from the very unusual occurrence. The frost went in waves, some fields of grain and potatoes, as well as peas, escaping entirely, while near-by fields were badly nipped.
Snake river will not shed its name. This is clearly indicated by Chairman Henry Gannett of the United States geological board. In a letter written to Professor H. L. Talkington of the Lewiston state normal faculty, Chairman Henry Gannett declares there is little prospect of the name of the Snake being officially changed. His letter is as follows: “The name Snake is used in the act creating the territory of Idaho, in the enabling acts for this state and for Oregon and in the constitutions of Idaho, Oregon and Washington. It could not be displaced.”
1933
On Tuesday, July 18th, an election will be held on a proposed consolidated rural high school for the people of Ririe, Shelton, Lower Poplar and East Poplar. The high school students, numbering 117, have to be transported some fourteen miles to the nearest high school, and due to the extreme climatic conditions which often prevail, necessitating high school students spending four hours or more going to and coming from school, the citizens feel a need for the establishment of the new high school, closer to their homes.
The general purpose of the Home Owners Loan act is for the purpose of granting relief to home owners in cities, who have mortgages on their homes or taxes they cannot pay, or even a purchase agreement they cannot meet, or if their home has been foreclosed on and they wish to redeem and repossess their homes, they can borrow from the Federal Home Owners Corporation, at 5% interest, and have 15 years to pay the government, with a respite for the first three year if they are hard pressed and cannot pay on the principal requirements.
Rigby Lad Climbs Grand Teton Peak. Burl Bandel, 15-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. C. A Bandel, of this city, who has been spending his vacation with Mr. and A. W. Gabbey a Jenny Lake, Wyoming, last week climbed to the top of the Grand Teton peak, in company with three others and a guide. The party started the climb Friday morning and returned Saturday night. So far recorded Burl is the youngest lad to ever reach the top of the 13,700 foot peak.
1953
Don Owens, has written his folks here of an interesting trip in southern Bavaria. With his wife and family, the Owens went to Oberammergau, Germany where the Passion Play is presented every ten years. Here they saw the theatre seating 6000 and a stage which holds 600 people. They visited the fabulous hall of Mirrors which is 240 feet long, 36 feet wide and 42 feet high. The gallery was once lighted with 2300 candles and is filled with beautiful statuary.
Varied Events Held Attention On July 24th. President Leonard E. Graham, of the East Rigby Stake, gave the welcome address, and excellent music was rendered by the two-stake choir. Following the morning program at the tabernacle, live fishing was one of scenes of activity at the pool at the city park. The little tots, under 6 years, were given the first try at the 210 trout in the pool, and several of the wide-eyed youngsters, generally assisted by mom or pop, brought the wriggling fish to the side of the pool. The fish were kept alive by the flowing water intake.
— here and there... — This column has been out of circulation for several weeks while we have been vacationing. It is estimated in the Smithsonian Institute that if a visitor spent a minute at each exhibit it would take twenty six years time — so we concentrated on some of the historic cases — the flag that flew over Fort McHenry which inspired Francis Scott Key to write The Star Spangled Banner — the first printing press used by Benjamin Franklin and the first model of a linotype designed by Otto Mergenthaler.
1973
This week we noted a whole white page from the Idaho State Journal, Pocatello, with only these words in Old English Type. ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal.” At the bottom of the almost white page, it said simply, “Shoplifting is stealing and don’t thou forget it.” Shop lifting is a racket in this country that runs into millions and has gained such proportions that some universal type of detection is being sought. Most of the items taken from large stores, which brand a person as a thief, are not valuable.
For the first time in its 63-year history, the Boy Scouts of America will have a national Jamboree in two locations, allowing an estimated 70,000 Scouts and leaders to attend. Jamboree-west will be held at Farragut State Park, Idaho, near Coeur d’Alene. Troops will be competing in baseball pitch, hit. and throw contests, 440-track, obstacle courses, pass, punt, and kick football. On the waterfront, Scouts will swim, fish in Pend Oreille Lake and go canoeing. In the Skill-o-Rama, Scouts and visitors will see everything from Hawaiian pig roasting and logrolling contests to folk dancing and water bronco riding.
The Post Office at Rigby announces an examination for the position of Clerk-Carrier. No experience is required, however, all applicants will be required to take a written examination, they must be physically able to perform the duties required, and those appointed as carriers must demonstrate a safe driving record. The examination is open to all persons 18 years or older, or 16 years for high school graduates, they must be citizens or owe allegiance to the United States. The Salary from $4.13 per hour to $5.43.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.