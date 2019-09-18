The Panthers have reason to celebrate this month with the West Jefferson High School varsity volleyball team taking first in a 12-team invitational Sept. 7.
Volleyball coach Raquel Torgerson said she thought the girls put a lot of effort into the game.
“We played really well Saturday; I was proud of them,” Torgerson said.
The invitational included teams from 1A, 2A and 3A conferences. West Jefferson, Aberdeen, Butte County, Challis, Clark County, Grace, North Fremont, North Gem, Ririe, Salmon, Soda Springs and Teton all competed.
Torgerson said the teams initially played together in groups of four, with West Jefferson receiving second place in the preliminary rounds. As one of the top four teams, West Jefferson did not have to compete in the first elimination round. The Panthers then competed one-on-one against Clark County, Ririe and Grace, ultimately coming out on top.
Torgerson said the wins were hard-fought, especially in the match against Grace.
“I felt really good at the end playing them, because I felt like they were a really tough team,” Torgerson said. “And then to end up beating a competitor with skill, that was a great win for us.”
Torgerson said she feels the team has a good chance at doing well this season, though she said that depends on “consistency and effort.” One factor to take into account is the West Jefferson team is composed primarily of underclassmen.
“It’s exciting, but it’s also going to take a lot of time to build,” Torgerson said
West Jefferson is currently leading the Nuclear 2A Conference, according to Maxpreps, with a 1-0 recorded win-loss as of Sept. 12. In the conference, Ririe is in third with 2-2, followed by North Fremont (0-1) and Salmon (0-2-1). Firth is in second with two wins and one loss. Torgerson said Ririe and Firth are both worthy competitors, though she said she thinks Firth will be the one all the teams will want to beat.
“In our conference, I think Firth is going to be a standout,” Torgerson said.
Another local team is also doing well. Rigby was reported in the lead for 5A High Country as of Sept. 12 with one conference win against Hillcrest and an overall four wins to one loss including non-conference games. However, neither Highland or Madison have played a recorded conference game.
No conference results for 1A Rocky Mountain — which includes Clark County — have been reported.