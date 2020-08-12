Initially Patricia Maldonado and Diego Ibarra, parents of the student who teacher Jill Grover hit in January, stated they would not be pressing charges against Grover, as they believed the issue would be resolved internally.
Since being placed on administrative leave, Grover has been offered a renewed teaching contract in the district while Superintendent Paula Gordon faces contract termination and had Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding take her place.
The interview with Maldonado and Ibarra took place with the assistance of a translator.
“I believed the school would do something,” Maldonado said. “But I did tell the officer that if nothing happens, we would want to press charges, and then he left.”
According to Maldonado, she made several attempts to speak with Wilding before he finally agreed to meet with her the first week of August. In the meeting, Maldonado says Wilding stated Grover had been punished sufficiently and that it was not worth more punishment.
Maldonado also stated that Wilding said her son was just as much at fault as Grover was. She did not agree.
“My son does not have fault in this,” she said. “Everyone was laughing and even if he somehow had full responsibility for laughing at the student, she still doesn’t have the right to touch my son.”
Maldonado said she ultimately stood up and walked out of the meeting with Wilding.
Wilding stated that he said Maldonado’s son’s actions may have precipitated Grover’s actions but that he did not place blame on anyone in the course of their conversation.
Following Maldonado and Wilding’s conversation, a secretary contacted Maldonado a few days later to see if she would meet with Grover.
“My understanding is they had never had a chance to speak to each other about the situation and I thought that would be a good thing,” Wilding said.
According to Maldonado, Grover approached her at her place of employment after the incident in January apologizing and asking her to not press charges.
Witness statements from Clark County students illustrate what happened in their math lab that day in January.
“Mrs. Grover hit me on my arm...”
As a group of kids worked on a math assignment, one student made a mistake, which caused the group to collectively laugh. Grover then used the back of her hand to hit a student.
“What upset me was that she hit him becuse (sic) he was doing nothing wrong,” one student wrote.
Following the incident, Grover told the responding Clark County officer, Deputy Richard Lundberg, that she didn’t think it was a big deal, as the student was wearing a hoodie.
The student wrote that after Grover hit him, his arm was burning as he had recently received shots in that area. He then writes that another student saw him crying in the bathroom and tried to help.
“I told him I was ok but it did hurt,” the student wrote.
Other student statements describe their feelings following the incident, in which one wrote that they felt bad Grover was mad and hit the student and another saying, “It made me feel upset because teachers should not hit students.”
Later, Maldonado says she was contacted by a representative from the Idaho Education Association and told that Grover was a great teacher and while she was sorry, couldn’t speak with her on the matter.
Beage Atwater from the IEA previously reached out to Hernan and Marta Perez, parents that also had a child in Grover’s class when the incident took place, to convey her understanding of what transpired in Grover’s classroom.
“She said that everybody loved Ms. Grover and that she didn’t mean to hit him and she didn’t hit him that hard and that she was sorry,” Hernan told The Jefferson Star previously. “But we heard other stories that this isn’t the first time it’s happened; that she’s done it several times.”
In the incident report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Richard Lundberg wrote the Grover told him she was written up in the past for poking a student in the chest.
According to Clark County Sheriff Bart May, the department and the prosecutor would not be moving forward in pressing charges.
“From the very beginning, she didn’t want to press charges and even told the teacher it wasn’t a big deal,” May said. “We won’t be pursuing charges just because now a year later the school didn’t work out for her.”
According to Maldonado and the Perez parents, several parents have stated they would pull their children from the district if Grover were to remain employed.
When asked if he was aware parents were willing to leave the district due to the situation with Grover, Wilding simply stated, “Yes.”
In an article written by Erik Stout for The Jefferson Star titled, “Clark Co. Board passes policy prohibiting transportation to other districts,” Stout writes that School Board member Orvin Jorgensen indicated that the loss of students to West Jefferson was costing the district approximately $20,000 per year.
According to Jorgensen, the school district is facing decreased funds of $150,000 between loss of local revenue and the state holdbacks due to COVID-19. Last year the district had to use about $93,000 to balance the budget and will have to take out approximately $431,000 from savings to balance the budget for the current year.
“If something happens next year, we won’t have much wiggle room,” he told the school board and meeting attendees in July. “We may have to make some serious cuts.”
In the board meeting minutes from October 2018, Former School Board Chair Penny Stanford stated that if students continued to leave Dubois and Clark County, the district would close, causing the community to disappear.
“The community must be protected,” Stanford said.
Stanford resigned from the school board in the midst of the decision making process on Grover and Gordon, stating that she could no longer “do it” and serve on the board.
Following Stanford’s exit from the board, Jeri Tavenner became the Board Chair and Connie Barg, who has publicly spoken out against Gordon and in favor of Grover to the press, was named to the board.
Barg stated previously to The Jefferson Star that she ultimately quit working for the school district because of Gordon’s overreach and for an accusation that Barg was insubordinate.
“People that used to be so happy all the time and enjoyed going to work now hide out in their classrooms all the time so they can avoid some sort of infraction write-up,” Barg said. “This is the worst morale I’ve seen in the school in 30 years. I don’t blame people for wanting to pull their kids.”
According to a teacher in the district, who wished to remain unnamed at the board meeting where Stanford resigned, the situation has ultimately become a cat-fight without the kids in mind.
Gordon said that while she is unable to speak on specific details at this time, any agreement between her and the district had not been signed as of Aug. 6.
Efforts to reach Grover and board member Jorgensen for comment were unsuccessful.