During public comment at the school board meeting July 12, two members of the public brought up concerns about new school boundaries, specifically concerns regarding Farnsworth Middle School not allowing students the same opportunities as Rigby Middle School.
Mothers Jill Harris and Amanda Hall both spoke at the meeting. Harris said she loved living in the school district and appreciated the work board members did. She said however, she had concerns about students who attend Farnsworth being disadvantaged compared to students who attend Rigby Middle School.
“It seems to me there’s a huge gap between … what’s available at the Rigby Middle School versus what would be available at Farnsworth as far as a lot of their tech classes, a lot of the arts programs,” she said.
She said she also worried the athletic facilities would not be equal. She said she had a concern there would be a “huge disadvantage and gap” for Farnsworth students once they reached the high school. She also brought up the idea of Farnsworth being a sixth grade building and having seventh and eighth graders attend Rigby Middle School, to reduce educational differences within the district.
“I have the same concerns,” Hall said.
She said her children would be attending Farnsworth Middle School based on the proposed school boundaries, she said. She said her concerns also encompassed the social aspect.
“I realize that school districts have separate middle schools and separate junior highs,” she said.
But, she said she would prefer students in the district spend those years together if possible.
Board Chairperson Angie Robison said she appreciated the women sharing their concerns about the boundary change, and said board members would look into those things.